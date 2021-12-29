Court detains man in drunk driving case

RULING: Prosecutors asked that the man, who allegedly hit a family while more than five times over the legal alcohol limit, be held incommunicado, but the court rejected it

Staff writer, with CNA





The Kaohsiung District Court has detained a man who allegedly caused a fatal crash while driving drunk on Sunday, but did not hold him incommunicado.

The 38-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), allegedly drove into a family of four on a crosswalk, killing a woman and injuring three others.

At midnight on Monday, the court ruled that Huang be detained for driving under the influence resulting in death and offenses against public safety.

After interrogating Huang, the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office submitted a request to the court asking that he be detained on suspicion of having committed “homicide offenses,” as stipulated in the Criminal Code, the prosecutors’ office announced at 8:30pm on Monday.

Prosecutors considered him a flight risk, who might collude with others, the office said.

The court determined there was insufficient proof that Huang would collude with others to give false statements or destroy evidence.

As a result, Huang would be detained, but not held incommunicado, the court said, adding that his detention would ensure that the investigation and trial proceed smoothly.

Huang allegedly drove into the family of four with his BMW sedan while they were on a crosswalk at the intersection of Hedong Road and Guomin Street in Cianjin District (前金) on Sunday evening.

A 37-year-old woman surnamed Fan (范) showed no vital signs at the scene and was later declared dead at a hospital.

Her 45-year-old husband and two daughters, aged 15 and 13, were seriously injured and are in intensive care.

Huang was tested for alcohol and found to have a blood alcohol level of 1.24 milligrams per liter (mg/l), about five times the legal limit of 0.25mg/l.

Huang was charged with driving under the influence in 2006 and 2009, but no one was hurt in either incident.

Huang was driving without a license when the accident took place on Sunday, Kaohsiung police said.