Vilnius asks speedy access to local market

IRATE BEIJING: Antanas Venckus, a senior official with the Lithuanian Ministry of Agriculture, said that Lithuanian companies are worried about Chinese sanctions A senior agriculture official in Lithuania has asked Taipei to speed up import permissions for agricultural products from the Baltic nation, as it could benefit from accessing the Taiwanese market amid economic sanctions from China. Antanas Venckus, head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Agriculture’s International Affairs and Export Promotion Department, made the comments in an interview with the Central News Agency. Taiwan is a potential market for Lithuania’s agricultural and food products, Venckus said. As sanctions from Beijing are preventing a large number of Lithuanian companies from entering the Chinese market, Taiwanese authorities are doing their best to help the companies to redirect