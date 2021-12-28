Kaohsiung approves plan for indigenous peoples’ Museum

CONCURRENT PLANS: The museum is expected to open in 2028, when the city’s new MRT line would begin service, facilitating travel to the museum

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





The Kaohsiung Urban Planning Commission has approved a plan to repurpose a plot of land that housed a China Youth Corps activity center for use as a National Indigenous Peoples’ Museum.

The 14.37 hectare plot to the north of Chengcinghu (澄清湖) is to be registered as museum grounds, the commission said on Dec. 22.

The Council of Indigenous Peoples had petitioned to build the museum, and the central government in September 2017 arranged for it to be built on the grounds of the former corps activity center.

Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Liu Chin-jung talks to reporters in Kaohsiung on Dec. 16. Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times

The decision was ratified by an Executive Yuan assessment in April 2019, Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Liu Chin-jung (林欽榮) said.

The museum is expected to cost NT$3.48 billion (US$125.6 million) and the commission has asked that the construction be completed within five years of its announcement to begin construction.

The Kaohsiung City Government expects that the museum to be completed in 2028 concurrently with the Kaohsiung City Metro’s Yellow Line, which would facilitate travel to the museum, the commission said.

Following its completion, the museum’s management and development would be turned over to the council, the commission said.

The museum could help showcase indigenous languages, and indigenous people’s lives and culture to foreign visitors, it said.

Commission Director Wu Wen-yen (吳文彥) said the building coverage ratio would be 10.71 percent, while the floor area ratio would be 26.6 percent, adding that this is considered low-density development.

The museum’s design would take into consideration the original landscape, flora and existing structures, Wu said, adding that this would help preserve historical memories while considering environmental protection.

The museum is to include four main areas: administrative affairs and research, education centers, the main exhibition hall and a special area dedicated to the preservation of village and tribal relics.

The museum would help showcase to foreigners the diversity of cultures in Taiwan while promoting and conserving Aboriginal culture, Wu said.