The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday protested an alleged order by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to give China assets that Taiwan had donated to the Catholic Church, saying that Beijing has no right to inherit Taiwanese state assets.
Before Taiwan’s mission left Nicaragua following their severance of diplomatic ties earlier this month, it donated its assets in the nation, including the building that housed its mission, to the Archdiocese of Managua.
However, Ortega reportedly ordered that the property be transferred into Chinese hands under threat of imprisonment for anyone who would attempt to reclaim the assets, La Prensa reported on Sunday.
Screen grab from the La Prensa Web site
Under Article 45 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, Nicaragua is obligated to “respect and protect the premises of the mission, together with its property and archives,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told the Central News Agency.
Managua’s illegal decision to transfer Taiwanese assets to China is “unacceptable,” she said, protesting its obstruction of Taiwan’s donation.
The ministry also strongly condemned the imposition of a two-week withdrawal deadline in contravention of international norms.
When Managua severed ties with Taipei on Dec. 10 in favor of China, it mandated that all embassy personnel leave the country by Thursday last week.
Faced with extreme time pressure, the embassy decided to symbolically sell its building and other assets to the local Catholic diocese, completing the sale with a notarized contract on Wednesday last week, the ministry said.
The ministry also reiterated that Taiwan has never been a part of the People’s Republic of China, and as such, Beijing has no right to interfere in Taiwan’s international affairs or claim its assets.
It also called on the international community to condemn the behavior of the Nicaraguan and Chinese governments, and to help the Catholic diocese secure its rightful assets.
ASKING FOR PUNISHMENT: ‘I’m ashamed as a father,’ the variety show host wrote after his son, singer Rick Wu, allegedly smoked marijuana outside a Taipei nightclub The son of variety show host Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) was yesterday released on bail after police found him allegedly smoking marijuana. Police early yesterday morning apprehended Rick Wu (吳睿軒), a 23-year-old singer who uses the stage name LucyPIE, outside the RUFF Nightclub in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義). Officers on patrol smelled marijuana near the site and found him with a suspicious cigarette, police said. He was taken to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for suspected contraventions of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) and was released at 3:20pm after posting bail of NT$100,000. Rick Wu declined to comment when leaving
SHORT NOTICE: Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said that the embassy in Managua is nearly ready to close, while staff are departing by tomorrow Former Nicaraguan ambassador to Taiwan Mirna Rivera twice refused to meet with Taiwanese officials before the Central American nation cut diplomatic ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, adding that all Taiwanese officials are to exit Nicaragua by tomorrow. Since Nicaragua switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing on Dec. 9, some commentators have accused Taipei of failing to comprehend what was about to happen. However, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing in Taipei that the ministry had understood related information. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui (俞大?) on Dec. 3 summoned Rivera and expressed the nation’s serious concerns
Sex addiction is an illness that can be treated with drugs therapy and counseling, a New Taipei City-based psychologist said on Tuesday, after Taiwanese-American musician Wang Leehom’s (王力宏) alleged infidelities sparked a week-long public debate. Wang’s estranged wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), has accused him of having extramarital affairs and sex with prostitutes, saying that he is addicted to sex, after Wang on Wednesday wrote on Facebook that the couple is getting divorced. While Taiwanese and other Asian societies rarely discuss or acknowledge sex addiction, the condition is frequently invoked by Western celebrities and politicians embroiled in scandals, said Yang Tsung-tsair (楊聰財), who
IRATE BEIJING: Antanas Venckus, a senior official with the Lithuanian Ministry of Agriculture, said that Lithuanian companies are worried about Chinese sanctions A senior agriculture official in Lithuania has asked Taipei to speed up import permissions for agricultural products from the Baltic nation, as it could benefit from accessing the Taiwanese market amid economic sanctions from China. Antanas Venckus, head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Agriculture’s International Affairs and Export Promotion Department, made the comments in an interview with the Central News Agency. Taiwan is a potential market for Lithuania’s agricultural and food products, Venckus said. As sanctions from Beijing are preventing a large number of Lithuanian companies from entering the Chinese market, Taiwanese authorities are doing their best to help the companies to redirect