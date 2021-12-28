Taiwan’s Apple Daily news site yesterday said that more than one potential buyer is interested in purchasing the online publication.
Avengers Ltd is the most active suitor, Apple Daily said, citing a notice issued by the Hong Kong-based accounting firm Kenny Tam & Co, which serves as the provisional liquidator of the Web site’s parent company, Next Digital Ltd.
Taiwan’s Apple Daily, the sister publication of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily, which stopped publishing its print and online versions in June, said that Avengers does not receive any funding from China and does not have any background ties to the country.
Photo: AP
The main shareholder of Avengers has been living in Taiwan for several years and has considerable experience in media, Apple Daily said.
If the news site is sold, it is expected to maintain its neutral editorial stance, Apple Daily said, adding that it is also planning to increase coverage of entertainment and food-related articles.
Kenny Tam hopes that the deal to dispose of the Taiwanese publication would be completed as soon as possible to allow a smooth liquidation of Next Digital, Apple Daily said.
The liquidation order was issued by the Hong Kong High Court on Dec. 15.
Taiwan’s Apple Daily was founded in 2003 by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai (黎智英), who is serving a 20-month sentence in Hong Kong for four counts of unauthorized assembly.
The publication on May 18 became an online-only outlet, but has since run out of funds.
The Taiwanese version of the tabloid Next Magazine, also owned by Next Digital, ceased its online publication on Feb. 29 last year, less than two years after closing its print edition and almost two decades after launching in Taiwan.
HK$18 million (US$2.3 million) of assets belonging to Next Digital, which was renamed from Next Media in October 2015, but became defunct in June, have been frozen by a court. The order to wind up Next Digital would bring the 40-year-old company to an end.
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 17 suspended the trading of Next Digital shares.
The Presidential Office in April condemned the sentencing of 74-year-old Lai and others figures from Hong Kong’s democracy movement, saying that the move would curtail Hong Kongers’ right to public assembly.
Lai is scheduled to appear in a Hong Kong court today for alleged breaches of national security.
