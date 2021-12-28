Taiwan-Japan research team observe birth of star

By Yang Yuan-ting / Staff reporter





A Taiwanese-Japanese research team has observed the birth of a star and discovered the feedstock for “prebiotic molecules” in the extreme outer reaches of the galaxy, which could help in understanding the formation of stars, researchers said.

The team employed the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, an astronomical interferometer of 66 radio telescopes, the largest of its kind, in Chile’s Atacama Desert.

The team used the array to observe the WB89-789 region in the far reaches of the galaxy and observed the birth of a star, researchers said.

The team comprises researchers from Taiwan’s Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Japan’s Niigata University and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan.

The protostar and the associated cocoon of chemically rich molecular gas were for the first time detected at the edge of the galaxy, the team said.

The team also detected a variety of carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur and silicon-bearing molecules, including complex organic molecules that contain up to nine atoms, it said.

Various types of complex organic molecules, such as methanol, ethanol, methyl formate, dimethyl ether, formamide and propionylnitrile, were found in the primordial environment of the extreme outer galaxy, the team said.

These substances could be the feedstock for larger prebiotic molecules, it added.

The abundance of complex organic molecules in the newly discovered object are similar to what is found in the inner galaxy, it said.

The findings are critical for improving understanding about the early formative processes of a star or a celestial constellation, said Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics postdoctoral student Natsuko Izumi, one of the team’s members.

The Atacama array allowed the team to observe a star taking shape, along with other compounds in the star’s proximity, Takashi Shimonishi of Niigata University said.

It is likely that interstellar conditions for creating chemical compounds existed during the nascent stages of the universe’s formation, he said.

The team’s findings were published in The Astrophysical Journal.