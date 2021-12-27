More than 30,000 foreigners who have overstayed their visas have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said yesterday.
That represents almost 40 percent of those who have remained in Taiwan after their visas or visa exemptions expired amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said in a news release.
As of October, there were about 83,700 foreigners whose legal documents had expired, including Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) holders and visitors with tourist visas, as well as undocumented migrant workers, it said
The number of people with expired documents who seek to get vaccinated continues to increase, the agency said.
On Dec. 3, the “Carefree COVID-19 Vaccination Program” was launched by the NIA in cooperation with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Health and Welfare and non-governmental organizations, it said
The program is available to “detainees, detainees who are on temporary release, unreported overstayers and undocumented migrant workers,” the agency said.
The program is fully funded by the government, and no fees would be charged from those who want to be inoculated, it said.
The agency reiterated that those who participate in the program would not be reported to or investigated by the authorities.
Should they return to their countries of origin within six months after flights out of Taiwan resume, they would be exempt from an entry ban that Taiwan usually imposes on those who overstay their visas, the agency said.
The NIA and the CECC have been working with local governments to assist those who have overstayed in confirming their status, as well as to promote the program to more people affected, it said.
The “Carefree COVID-19 Vaccination Program” is set to run until Jan. 31.
According to the agency’s Web site, affected individuals should sign up for the program through organizations such as the Chinese Regional Bishops’ Conference, the Chinese Muslim Association and the Republic of China Community Sustainable Development Association.
Notifications about the time and location where they could get vaccinated would be sent after their registration, the agency said, adding that they would have to bring their passport, ARC or other identification document to their appointments.
