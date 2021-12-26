SOCIETY
Health minister to lead event
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) is to lead the singing of the Republic of China national anthem at the flag-raising ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei on New Year’s Day. Chen is to lead a group of 60 healthcare workers in singing the anthem at the ceremony, which is to start at 5am on Saturday on Ketagalan Boulevard and feature musical and marching band performances, the Presidential Office said. The ceremony is dedicated to frontline medical workers who have been working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, it said. A band composed of 10 emergency room doctors is also to perform, as is a choir of 100 healthcare workers, and the nation’s five medical associations are to perform two songs to wish Taiwanese a happy new year, it added.
PRODUCE
Eggs codes to start Jan. 1
Eggs sold in Taiwan must have a traceability code on their shells beginning next year, enabling consumers to more easily identify their source. The measure applies to all washed eggs sold at convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, wholesale retailers and on e-commerce platforms, the Council of Agriculture said on Thursday. Each egg must be stamped with a two-line traceability code denoting the system used to house the hen that laid the egg, its packaging date and where it was farmed, it said. From Saturday, consumers can choose between organic (O), free range (F) or barn (B) eggs, where hens are allowed to move around more freely, or conventional (C) or “enriched” (E) cage systems. The council established a dedicated Web site to educate consumers about where the eggs they purchase originated and how the hens are farmed, it said.
TRAFFIC
Four injured in pileup
Four people were yesterday injured in a five-vehicle pileup on a section of the improved Suhua Highway near the northbound exit of the Suao Tunnel in Yilan County, local police said. The crash occurred at around noon on a northbound lane of the highway, police said, adding that the injured had been rushed to hospitals, but no one had life-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is being investigated, they said. Chen Kuo-cheng (陳國正), of the Directorate-General of Highways’ Fourth Maintenance Office, said traffic was restored to a single lane at 1:30pm after the entire northbound section was closed. The new Suhua Highway, which opened in January last year and forms part of Highway No. 9, includes three stretches and links Yilan and Hualien counties.
ENVIRONMENT
NTU to raise fireflies
A National Taiwan University (NTU) firefly conservation project that seeks to teach people about the effects of human activity on the environment on Wednesday released 1,200 Aquatica ficta larvae donated by Taipei Zoo into an on-campus farm. Aquatica ficta is a critically endangered species mostly found in Taiwan in still water and rice paddies. The university said in a statement that a campus planning team and the NTU farm first created a clean hydrophilic habitat for the larvae, after which snails were introduced in August as a food source for the fireflies. After nearly four months of preparation, the ecosphere was ready to accept the larvae. The campus expects the larvae to hatch in April.
SHORT NOTICE: Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said that the embassy in Managua is nearly ready to close, while staff are departing by tomorrow Former Nicaraguan ambassador to Taiwan Mirna Rivera twice refused to meet with Taiwanese officials before the Central American nation cut diplomatic ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, adding that all Taiwanese officials are to exit Nicaragua by tomorrow. Since Nicaragua switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing on Dec. 9, some commentators have accused Taipei of failing to comprehend what was about to happen. However, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing in Taipei that the ministry had understood related information. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui (俞大?) on Dec. 3 summoned Rivera and expressed the nation’s serious concerns
CARBON INVESTING: Under the scheme, people can earn carbon credits that they can trade on a market system, but an academic said they might not yield high returns The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is considering a carbon-credit scheme to encourage people to replace aging scooters with electric ones, EPA Deputy Minister Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) said on Friday. The scheme would next year replace the current vehicle subsidy program with a system that rewards people with one carbon credit and NT$2,000 for each electric motorbike they purchase to replace a conventional scooter that is 14 years or older, he said. People would be able to trade their credits on one or more dedicated platforms, Tsai said, adding that the baseline value of a credit would be determined later. The scheme is part
Sex addiction is an illness that can be treated with drugs therapy and counseling, a New Taipei City-based psychologist said on Tuesday, after Taiwanese-American musician Wang Leehom’s (王力宏) alleged infidelities sparked a week-long public debate. Wang’s estranged wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), has accused him of having extramarital affairs and sex with prostitutes, saying that he is addicted to sex, after Wang on Wednesday wrote on Facebook that the couple is getting divorced. While Taiwanese and other Asian societies rarely discuss or acknowledge sex addiction, the condition is frequently invoked by Western celebrities and politicians embroiled in scandals, said Yang Tsung-tsair (楊聰財), who
People with cardiovascular disease or any of the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood lipids or high blood sugar — should be careful when enjoying a hot spring or hot bath in low temperatures, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said. As temperatures dropped yesterday, many people might want to go to a hot spring to warm themselves and relax, but those with cardiovascular disease should consult a doctor first, the HPA said on Saturday, offering six tips for people, especially those with cardiovascular disease or the three highs, to bear in mind when going for a hot bath. People should