Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





SOCIETY

Health minister to lead event

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) is to lead the singing of the Republic of China national anthem at the flag-raising ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei on New Year’s Day. Chen is to lead a group of 60 healthcare workers in singing the anthem at the ceremony, which is to start at 5am on Saturday on Ketagalan Boulevard and feature musical and marching band performances, the Presidential Office said. The ceremony is dedicated to frontline medical workers who have been working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, it said. A band composed of 10 emergency room doctors is also to perform, as is a choir of 100 healthcare workers, and the nation’s five medical associations are to perform two songs to wish Taiwanese a happy new year, it added.

PRODUCE

Eggs codes to start Jan. 1

Eggs sold in Taiwan must have a traceability code on their shells beginning next year, enabling consumers to more easily identify their source. The measure applies to all washed eggs sold at convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, wholesale retailers and on e-commerce platforms, the Council of Agriculture said on Thursday. Each egg must be stamped with a two-line traceability code denoting the system used to house the hen that laid the egg, its packaging date and where it was farmed, it said. From Saturday, consumers can choose between organic (O), free range (F) or barn (B) eggs, where hens are allowed to move around more freely, or conventional (C) or “enriched” (E) cage systems. The council established a dedicated Web site to educate consumers about where the eggs they purchase originated and how the hens are farmed, it said.

TRAFFIC

Four injured in pileup

Four people were yesterday injured in a five-vehicle pileup on a section of the improved Suhua Highway near the northbound exit of the Suao Tunnel in Yilan County, local police said. The crash occurred at around noon on a northbound lane of the highway, police said, adding that the injured had been rushed to hospitals, but no one had life-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is being investigated, they said. Chen Kuo-cheng (陳國正), of the Directorate-General of Highways’ Fourth Maintenance Office, said traffic was restored to a single lane at 1:30pm after the entire northbound section was closed. The new Suhua Highway, which opened in January last year and forms part of Highway No. 9, includes three stretches and links Yilan and Hualien counties.

ENVIRONMENT

NTU to raise fireflies

A National Taiwan University (NTU) firefly conservation project that seeks to teach people about the effects of human activity on the environment on Wednesday released 1,200 Aquatica ficta larvae donated by Taipei Zoo into an on-campus farm. Aquatica ficta is a critically endangered species mostly found in Taiwan in still water and rice paddies. The university said in a statement that a campus planning team and the NTU farm first created a clean hydrophilic habitat for the larvae, after which snails were introduced in August as a food source for the fireflies. After nearly four months of preparation, the ecosphere was ready to accept the larvae. The campus expects the larvae to hatch in April.