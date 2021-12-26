Cross-strait relations should be understood within the framework of a trade dispute between the US and China, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday, adding that the deadlock between the countries could intensify.
Ko, who is also the chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), made the remarks at an international relations forum hosted by the TPP’s think tank in Taipei.
Before the forum began, Ko said that China’s GDP is growing closer to that of the US, so as their economies begin to level, relations between the two could become “deadlocked.”
Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times
“I always jokingly say that cross-strait relations should be called the relations between two sides of the Pacific Ocean, not the Taiwan Strait,” Ko said. “Taiwan’s issues must be considered under the framework of the China-US conflict ... because you will lose sight of the bigger picture if you only see it as a cross-strait issue.”
“Taiwan is a member of global society, so we must understand the international situation, and consider how Taiwan can obtain maximum benefit,” he said, adding that such benefit is not just about corporate profits, but national values and ideals.
Deadlock between the US and Chinese economies could become more difficult to resolve as their strengths equalize, Ko said, adding that China’s economy is growing, making the conflict more difficult to resolve.
In the forum’s opening speech, Ko said that Taiwan is highly dependent on trade with China, but must think carefully about being confrontational when global supply chains are being restructured.
Feelings of animosity can lead to irrational judgement, making it important that Taiwan remain prudent in its exchanges with China, he said, adding that Taiwan must be prepared for danger in times of peace.
Ko also said that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration was being “arrogant” and “politically tactical.”
As an example, Ko cited the government’s push to merge Hsinchu city and county into a special municipality immediately after the Dec. 18 referendum.
He said that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) once had good ideas, and its members had passion and integrity, but the party’s motion to force a proposed amendment to the Local Government Act (地方制度法) through to a second reading on Friday showed that it is scheming to consolidate power.
The TPP regrettably is not strong enough to be a “vital minority” to counterbalance the DPP’s plans at this time, he added.
Additional reporting by CNA
