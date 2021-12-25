Former Supreme Court judge fined

Staff writer, with CNA





A former Supreme Court judge was yesterday fined the equivalent of 12 months of his salary for inappropriate contact with a businessman from 1997 to 2017.

Shih Mu-chin (石木欽), a former head of the now-defunct Public Functionary Disciplinary Sanction Commission, was impeached by the Control Yuan in August last year over inappropriate involvement with Wong Maw-jang (翁茂鍾), a former chairman of textile firm Chia Her Group, regarding civil and criminal lawsuits.

The Control Yuan said in its impeachment documents that Shih gave legal advice to Wong and acquired shares of Wong’s companies, actions that contravened the Public Functionary Service Act (公務員服務法), the Judges Act (法官法) and ethics rules for judges.

Prior to his time at the Public Functionary Disciplinary Sanction Commission, which is now the Taiwan Disciplinary Court, Shih was a head judge at the Supreme Court and head of the Taiwan High Court.

After impeaching Shih, the Control Yuan transferred his case to the disciplinary court.

The disciplinary court said in its ruling, which can still be appealed, that Shih must return to the state treasury 12 months of salary, or about NT$3.48 million (US$125,459).