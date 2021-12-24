WEATHER
Temperatures set to drop
A continental cold air mass approaching the nation is expected to push nighttime temperatures in the north down to 13°C tomorrow, and to between 10°C and 12°C from Sunday to Tuesday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. Increased moisture during this period is also set to bring rainfall and a chance of snow in areas above 3,000m. The cold weather is to ease during the daytime between Tuesday and Wednesday, with isolated rain forecast for the greater Taipei area and eastern Taiwan, former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said. On Thursday, the weather across the nation is forecast to be pleasant, with temperatures of up to 20°C in the morning, and highs of 23°C in the north, and 28°C in the central and southern parts of the nation, the bureau said.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Birth-control pills recalled
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday ordered Winston Medical Supply Co to recall some of its birth-control pills after a failed stability test raised questions about their quality. The agency said that the manufacturer of Winstop T/28 FC Tablets, must complete the recall of 3 million pills, distributed in four batches — ST-18A01, ST- 18B01, ST-19A01, and ST-19B01 — by Jan. 14. A stability test conducted by the company had found that a main compound in those contraceptives, which should range from 90 to 110 percent, was under the minimum requirement, the FDA said. The result suggested that the efficacy of the drug could be undermined, it said, adding the company should submit by Jan. 14 its review on the recall and follow-up measures to prevent similar incidents.
TRAVEL
Train services boosted
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday said it has added 309 journeys to its schedule from Jan. 27 to Feb. 7 to meet an expected surge in demand over the Lunar New Year holiday. Bookings for the TRA’s Eastern Trunk Line are to open at midnight on Dec. 29, while tickets for Western Trunk Line tickets are to become available at midnight on Dec. 30. A discount of NT$100 and NT$200 are on offer for the Taipei-Yilan and Taipei-Hualien routes respectively, it said. Citizens whose ID numbers start with the letter U or V, and residents whose household registration is in Hualien or Taitung, are to be given priority when registering for the Tzuchiang train tickets, it said, adding that eligibility extends to spouses and immediate family members. Lunar New Year’s Eve falls on Jan. 31.
DIPLOMACY
Driver’s license swap inked
The UK and Taiwan have signed a memorandum of understanding for the exchange of driving licenses between the two countries, the British Office Taipei said in a statement yesterday. Starting on Jan. 1, residents who hold a valid driver’s license in Taiwan or the UK would to be eligible for a license in the other country. The exchanged license is to be valid for six years from the date of issue. British Representative to Taiwan John Dennis and Taiwanese Representative to the UK Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵) signed the memorandum at an online ceremony yesterday, which was witnessed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁). The agreement “offers major new flexibilities, particularly to long-term UK residents of Taiwan, and it symbolises the powerful and deepening cooperation between the UK and Taiwan in so many areas,” Dennis was quoted as saying in the statement.
Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs. On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce. “We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.” Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding
CARBON INVESTING: Under the scheme, people can earn carbon credits that they can trade on a market system, but an academic said they might not yield high returns The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is considering a carbon-credit scheme to encourage people to replace aging scooters with electric ones, EPA Deputy Minister Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) said on Friday. The scheme would next year replace the current vehicle subsidy program with a system that rewards people with one carbon credit and NT$2,000 for each electric motorbike they purchase to replace a conventional scooter that is 14 years or older, he said. People would be able to trade their credits on one or more dedicated platforms, Tsai said, adding that the baseline value of a credit would be determined later. The scheme is part
People with cardiovascular disease or any of the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood lipids or high blood sugar — should be careful when enjoying a hot spring or hot bath in low temperatures, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said. As temperatures dropped yesterday, many people might want to go to a hot spring to warm themselves and relax, but those with cardiovascular disease should consult a doctor first, the HPA said on Saturday, offering six tips for people, especially those with cardiovascular disease or the three highs, to bear in mind when going for a hot bath. People should
SHORT NOTICE: Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said that the embassy in Managua is nearly ready to close, while staff are departing by tomorrow Former Nicaraguan ambassador to Taiwan Mirna Rivera twice refused to meet with Taiwanese officials before the Central American nation cut diplomatic ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, adding that all Taiwanese officials are to exit Nicaragua by tomorrow. Since Nicaragua switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing on Dec. 9, some commentators have accused Taipei of failing to comprehend what was about to happen. However, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing in Taipei that the ministry had understood related information. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui (俞大?) on Dec. 3 summoned Rivera and expressed the nation’s serious concerns