Most Keelung residents unhappy with MRT plans

Nearly 70 percent of Keelung residents are dissatisfied with the plans for an MRT system for the city, a survey conducted earlier this month by the New Power Party (NPP) showed.

Construction of the Keelung MRT system is to proceed in two phases, based on the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ preliminary plan.

The section between Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) and Keelung City’s Badu Station (八堵) is to be built first, which would be on a different route from the one currently used by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA).

A group of Keelung city councilors hold a news conference in front of Keelung Station yesterday, calling on Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang to strive for the construction of an MRT line between the city’s Badu area and downtown. Photo: CNA

The second phase would involve extending the MRT line further from Badu to Keelung Station, although the ministry has yet to decide when this section is to be built.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) earlier this year said that the only route available for building the Badu-Keelung MRT line is the one used by the TRA system, and residents in Keelung must decide if they want this section to be an MRT or TRA system, but not both.

NPP Keelung City Councilor Chen Wei-chung (陳薇仲) yesterday released the results of the poll at a news conference, which was also attended by three of her Keelung colleagues — Independent Councilor Wang Hsing-chi (王醒之), People First Party Councilor Chuang Ching-tien (莊錦田) and Democratic Progressive Party Councilor Cheng Wenting (鄭文婷) — and Taiwan Traffic Safety Association board director Wu Hsiang-yu (吳祥瑀).

The results of the poll, which surveyed 1,024 Keelung residents aged 16 or older from Dec. 1 to 7, showed that 38 percent said they needed to commute daily to school or work in other cities, of which more than 55 percent said they take the train or bus, Chen said.

About 62 percent said they did not know much about the Keelung MRT project, while 55 percent said the planning of the project was not transparent, Chen said.

About 67 percent said they were dissatisfied with the project, she added.

Nearly 55 percent said they wanted to continue taking TRA trains and that there was no need to extend the MRT line from Badu Station to Keelung Station, Chen said.

About 35 percent said they would ditch the TRA system and support the MRT extension line to Keelung Station, while 5.7 percent said they wanted both the MRT line and TRA system, she said.

Asked if they would like to take the Keelung MRT line to go to school or work once the Nangang-Badu line becomes operational, 69.7 percent said they were unlikely to switch to an MRT line.

“Keelung Mayor Lu Yu-chang (林右昌) keeps telling the public that building the MRT system would facilitate commuting, and boost the city’s development and tourism industry, but the results of poll showed that people were mainly concerned if the new MRT line would make commuting easier,” she said.

Commuters would not enjoy the full benefits of having an MRT system, as it would take 10 years to build just half of the line, she added.

Wang Hsing-chi said Lin was making a choice based on political considerations.

“By asking people to choose between the TRA and the MRT systems for the Badu-Keelung MRT line, Lin would fulfill three purposes. Not only would he meet his campaign promise of having an MRT system built in Keelung, it would also spare the city government the obligation of paying for part of the MRT’s construction,” Wang said.

“TRA trains can skip downtown Keelung and go straight to the east coast, which would increase the railway service capacity for east coast residents,” he said.

In response, Lin continued to highlight the significance of the Keelung MRT system, which would pass through Keelung, New Taipei City and Taipei, saying it would serve as an important milestone in Keelung’s development.

The city will hold information sessions about the project once it is approved by the Executive Yuan, he added.