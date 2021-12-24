Legislators to send budget back to committee review

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Legislators yesterday agreed to send a NT$2.391 trillion (US$86.04 billion) budget bill for next year to legislative committees for review, with members of an inter-caucus negotiation seeking to have it approved before the end of next month.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) presided over the negotiations, attended by all party caucus leaders, in which compromises allowed all sides to agree to send the bill for review by the eight legislative committees next week, in line with the procedure for a first reading.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said he would raise a motion at a plenary session today to return the budget bill for review.

A person looks at a screen showing Legislative Speaker You Si-kun, center right back, presiding over inter-caucus negotiations at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

In return, Ker said he received promises from opposition party caucuses that they would finish a first reading by Thursday, as one month is required for deliberations to finish the second and third readings of the bill.

Opposition party caucus leaders also agreed not to block the bill by raising new motions to further stall its passage.

The fiscal budget must be approved in a third reading by Jan. 28, which is the last government working day before the Lunar New Year holidays start the next day.

Opposition parties had threatened to stall the process, which led to an impasse up to yesterday, after the DPP on Tuesday pushed the central government’s budget through a second reading by bypassing a series of committee reviews.

Opposition lawmakers said it was an unprecedented disregard for legislative procedures.

KMT Legislator Alex Fai (費鴻泰) on Wednesday said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is also the DPP chairperson, and Ker had “marred democracy” by bypassing the committee review, while New Power Party Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華), who also chairs the New Power Party, said there was no legitimate reason for the DPP to skip the committee review process, as the term of the current legislature could be extended.

DPP Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) said at the time that his fellow legislators had been given no choice but to move directly to the penultimate approval stage, as the Budget Act (預算法) requires that the bill clear the legislature before the end of the calendar year.

Per legislative procedures, different parts of a budget bill are referred to relevant committees for review. Individual government agencies then report their budget proposals to committee members and field questions from legislators.

Once a budget plan is approved by all relevant committees, the bill moves to a second reading in the legislature, before a third reading, in which only text errors in a bill can be changed.

Additional reporting by Hsieh Chun-lin and CNA