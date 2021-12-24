Developing unofficial ties equally important: Wu

SUPERPOWERS: The foreign affairs minister attributed the severance of diplomatic relations with Nicaragua to the intensifying rivalry between the US and China

Staff writer, with CNA





Deepening unofficial ties with like-minded countries is just as important as maintaining diplomatic relations, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday, amid calls for his resignation after the loss of a record number of formal allies.

At a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, several Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers urged Wu to take political responsibility and step down, with KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) even suggesting that Wu kill himself as an expression of regret over the loss of six diplomatic allies since he took office in February 2018.

Wu blamed increasing pressure from Beijing for Taipei losing diplomatic allies, including Nicaragua, which on Dec. 10 ended ties with Taiwan.

Flags of nations that recognize Taiwan are displayed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Taipei on Dec. 10. Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP

He added that the nation should place equal importance on closer relations with like-minded countries around the world instead of focusing on maintaining official ties with its allies only, particularly given Taiwan’s unique strategic location.

Wu added that Taiwan’s relations with world powers, such as Japan, the US and the EU, had made significant strides over the past few years, lauding them as accomplishments that should be recognized by the public.

Asked if he would resign if Taiwan lost another ally, Wu did not give a direct answer, saying only that “I will do my best” to make sure it does not happen

Responding to a question by KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), Wu reiterated that the severance of ties with Nicaragua had more to do with the intensifying rivalry between the US and China, and less with the direct relations between Taiwan and Nicaragua.

After a contentious election last month that saw Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega win a fourth consecutive term, Taiwan had privately and publicly urged Ortega to listen to the voice of the people, but to no avail.

Following Ortega’s re-election, Washington announced a series of sanctions on the Central American country, and that was probably why Ortega decided to ally himself with China and Russia, and end ties with Taiwan, Wu said.

The timing for announcing the diplomatic switch was also carefully chosen, as it was the first day of the US’ Summit for Democracy in which Taiwan, instead of China, had been invited to attend, Wu said.

The termination of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Nicaragua leaves Taipei with 14 diplomatic allies worldwide.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016, Taiwan has lost eight diplomatic allies: Burkina Faso, Panama, Sao Tome and Principe, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, the Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Nicaragua.