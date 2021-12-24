Deepening unofficial ties with like-minded countries is just as important as maintaining diplomatic relations, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday, amid calls for his resignation after the loss of a record number of formal allies.
At a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, several Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers urged Wu to take political responsibility and step down, with KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) even suggesting that Wu kill himself as an expression of regret over the loss of six diplomatic allies since he took office in February 2018.
Wu blamed increasing pressure from Beijing for Taipei losing diplomatic allies, including Nicaragua, which on Dec. 10 ended ties with Taiwan.
Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP
He added that the nation should place equal importance on closer relations with like-minded countries around the world instead of focusing on maintaining official ties with its allies only, particularly given Taiwan’s unique strategic location.
Wu added that Taiwan’s relations with world powers, such as Japan, the US and the EU, had made significant strides over the past few years, lauding them as accomplishments that should be recognized by the public.
Asked if he would resign if Taiwan lost another ally, Wu did not give a direct answer, saying only that “I will do my best” to make sure it does not happen
Responding to a question by KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), Wu reiterated that the severance of ties with Nicaragua had more to do with the intensifying rivalry between the US and China, and less with the direct relations between Taiwan and Nicaragua.
After a contentious election last month that saw Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega win a fourth consecutive term, Taiwan had privately and publicly urged Ortega to listen to the voice of the people, but to no avail.
Following Ortega’s re-election, Washington announced a series of sanctions on the Central American country, and that was probably why Ortega decided to ally himself with China and Russia, and end ties with Taiwan, Wu said.
The timing for announcing the diplomatic switch was also carefully chosen, as it was the first day of the US’ Summit for Democracy in which Taiwan, instead of China, had been invited to attend, Wu said.
The termination of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Nicaragua leaves Taipei with 14 diplomatic allies worldwide.
Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016, Taiwan has lost eight diplomatic allies: Burkina Faso, Panama, Sao Tome and Principe, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, the Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Nicaragua.
Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs. On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce. “We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.” Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding
CARBON INVESTING: Under the scheme, people can earn carbon credits that they can trade on a market system, but an academic said they might not yield high returns The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is considering a carbon-credit scheme to encourage people to replace aging scooters with electric ones, EPA Deputy Minister Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) said on Friday. The scheme would next year replace the current vehicle subsidy program with a system that rewards people with one carbon credit and NT$2,000 for each electric motorbike they purchase to replace a conventional scooter that is 14 years or older, he said. People would be able to trade their credits on one or more dedicated platforms, Tsai said, adding that the baseline value of a credit would be determined later. The scheme is part
People with cardiovascular disease or any of the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood lipids or high blood sugar — should be careful when enjoying a hot spring or hot bath in low temperatures, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said. As temperatures dropped yesterday, many people might want to go to a hot spring to warm themselves and relax, but those with cardiovascular disease should consult a doctor first, the HPA said on Saturday, offering six tips for people, especially those with cardiovascular disease or the three highs, to bear in mind when going for a hot bath. People should
SHORT NOTICE: Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said that the embassy in Managua is nearly ready to close, while staff are departing by tomorrow Former Nicaraguan ambassador to Taiwan Mirna Rivera twice refused to meet with Taiwanese officials before the Central American nation cut diplomatic ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, adding that all Taiwanese officials are to exit Nicaragua by tomorrow. Since Nicaragua switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing on Dec. 9, some commentators have accused Taipei of failing to comprehend what was about to happen. However, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing in Taipei that the ministry had understood related information. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui (俞大?) on Dec. 3 summoned Rivera and expressed the nation’s serious concerns