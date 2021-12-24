Decision on Olympics due soon: source

PROS AND CONS: Minister Lo Ping-cheng is to head a task force that would consider the need to protect athletes in determining the government’s response, a source said

By Chen Yu-fu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The government is to decide before the end of next month whether it would boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday.

Australia, Canada, the UK and the US have declined to send government representatives to the Games, which start on Feb. 4, in response to China’s human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a source said that the Executive Yuan has appointed its spokesman, Minister Without Portfolio Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成), to head a task force to address matters pertaining to the Games.

Actors perform before the emblem of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at a launch ceremony for the national ice and snow season in Wuhan, China, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) and Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) were selected to aid Lo, the source added.

In determining whether to stage a diplomatic boycott, the government would consider the need to protect athletes, as well as Beijing’s history of taking diplomatic jabs at Taiwan during sports events, they said, citing Beijing’s boycott of the 2009 World Games in Kaohsiung.

During the Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony, Taiwanese athletes are to precede those from Hong Kong, which is intended to indicate Beijing’s claim that Taiwan is a part of China, they said.

The procession order has been arranged by the number and order of strokes in the characters that make up the names of the countries in simplified Chinese, they said.

Taiwanese living in Beijing are being encouraged by the Chinese government to appear in pro-unification propaganda, they said.

State-owned propaganda outlets, such as China Central Television, would likely refer to Taiwan as a part of China in their broadcasts after Japanese public broadcaster NHK introduced the nation as Taiwan rather than Chinese Taipei during the Tokyo Olympics, they said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Luger Lien Te-an (連德安) and speed skaters Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷), Sung Ching-yang (宋青陽) and Tai Wei-lin (戴瑋麟) are competing to qualify for the Winter Games before Jan. 24.