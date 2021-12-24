People who sell their domestic travel vouchers issued by the Tourism Bureau for profit would be disqualified from the program, the bureau said yesterday.
The agency gave out 2.42 million travel vouchers through free draws on Oct. 12, 19 and 26, and on Nov. 2 to stimulate domestic tourism, which has declined since a level 3 COVID-19 alert was in place from May to July.
The travel vouchers were the most popular supplementary coupons to the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers, with a face value of NT$1,000.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
As of Wednesday, about 2.38 million travel vouchers had been claimed, the bureau said.
However, the distribution of the vouchers came under scrutiny at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, which was reviewing the bureau’s Tourism Development Fund for the next fiscal year.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) said that people had been selling their vouchers online for NT$750, urging the bureau to tell recipients that profiteering is unacceptable.
Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰) told lawmakers that offering the vouchers for profit would lead to a ban on the sellers.
“The purpose of issuing travel vouchers was that people can use them to cover the costs of domestic tours,” Chang said. “People are not allowed to sell them, but they can let family members use their vouchers.”
At a weekly ministerial level meeting yesterday afternoon, bureau data showed that the voucher program motivated 4.8 million people to travel, generating an output value of NT$11.6 billion (US$417.45 million).
