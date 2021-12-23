Conservation area declared wetland as mission ends

The Guandu Natural Conservation Area on Monday became the first such area in the nation to be officially retired after having successfully fulfilled its task.

The area was designated in 1986 to conserve migratory water fowls that rest or winter in the reeds in the area in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投). Its establishment prohibited any human activity to alter or change the natural development of the area.

It was given an “important wetland” status on Monday, as mangrove trees have expanded their habitat in the area, converting the mudflats into marshland. The change came after the Council of Agriculture formally abolished the area established under the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法).

Mangrove trees are pictured in the Guandu Natural Conservation Area in Taipei’s Beitou District in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Forestry Bureau

The pace of conversion has been rapid and has inadvertently caused some birds, such as plovers, to avoid Guandu, Forestry Bureau Director Lin Hua-ching (林華慶) said.

The bureau estimates that water fowl diversity has dropped by at least 30 percent in the area.

The Taipei City Government’s simulations on hydraulics have also shown that the expanding mangrove forest is causing the Keelung River (基隆河) to experience channelization, which could undermine the dikes in Shezidao (社子島) peninsula in Shilin District (士林) on the left bank of the river.

Driftwood from the forests could, if allowed to accumulate, block the water flow entirely, causing water levels to rise in the region and increase the risk of flooding, the bureau said.

The mudflats is a highly volatile environment and if the city government wants to maintain mudflats suitable for migratory birds resting or wintering in the area, it should thin the mangrove forest in an appropriate manner, it said.