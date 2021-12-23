Incentives for businesses returning to Taiwan are reportedly to be extended for another three years, with further details to be announced today.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) is today expected to officially extend the Invest in Taiwan initiatives launched on July 1, 2019, a person with knowledge of the matter said yesterday.
Details, such as interest rates and the duration of subsidies, are to be announced following a Cabinet meeting, they added.
The incentives were originally scheduled to conclude at the end of this year.
The three schemes offer favorable loan terms and assistance accessing land, utilities and talent to firms looking to move production to Taiwan or expand local operations.
National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) in August said that the programs were continuing to draw significant investment and stood a good chance of being renewed “for one to three years, very likely three.”
Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) late last month also expressed confidence that the program would be extended to accommodate an expected surge of repatriations driven by uncertainty over investments in China due to an unstable power supply and politically motivated sanctions against Far Eastern Group.
To smooth their transition, the council, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and other agencies have reportedly discussed extending the incentives with Su, who gave his consent, the source said.
The ministry’s original expectation of NT$1.5 trillion (US$53.92 billion) in investments was reached early this month.
As of Dec. 10, a total of 1,110 businesses had invested more than NT$1.55 trillion, creating 123,038 jobs, ministry data showed.
Broken down by program, the repatriation scheme has drawn 244 companies and NT$994.5 billion in investments to create 77,988 jobs.
The investment acceleration plan for business already based in Taiwan has drawn NT$244.3 billion from 127 companies and created 17,228 jobs.
The investment acceleration plan for small and medium-sized enterprises has drawn NT$306.6 billion in investments from 729 firms and created 27,822 jobs.
Applications from 59 companies are still under review.
