Google Maps might launch a feature showing which COVID-19 vaccine brands are available at which vaccination sites in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Tuesday.
Mixed vaccinations and booster shots would become available
tomorrow, the CECC said, adding that it expects surging demand in the coming weeks.
Photo: CNA
Eligibility for booster shots is initially limited to those aged 18 or older — or 20 or older for recipients of the Medigen vaccine — who received their second dose five or more months earlier, it said.
However, as vaccine availability might change, people might find it difficult to find a clinic or hospital that has their brand of choice, the center said.
Information on brand availability is so far only available on local health department Web sites, but Google Maps might soon add the information, as the center and the service are planning to cooperate, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told the center’s daily news conference.
If the two sides strike a deal, vaccine availability would be added to vaccination sites’ Google Maps profile, Chuang said.
The center said that it recommends booster shots for two reasons:
Immunocompromised people require a third dose to achieve the same protection as those who had two doses and should get a booster to be considered fully vaccinated, it said.
Other people should get a booster shot, as this increases protection against new variants of SARS-CoV-2, the center said.
About 66 percent of eligible Taiwanese are fully vaccinated, while nearly 21 percent have yet to receive a single dose, so there is still room for improvement, especially as people are returning from abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday and the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading, the CECC said, urging people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.
Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs. On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce. “We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.” Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding
CARBON INVESTING: Under the scheme, people can earn carbon credits that they can trade on a market system, but an academic said they might not yield high returns The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is considering a carbon-credit scheme to encourage people to replace aging scooters with electric ones, EPA Deputy Minister Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) said on Friday. The scheme would next year replace the current vehicle subsidy program with a system that rewards people with one carbon credit and NT$2,000 for each electric motorbike they purchase to replace a conventional scooter that is 14 years or older, he said. People would be able to trade their credits on one or more dedicated platforms, Tsai said, adding that the baseline value of a credit would be determined later. The scheme is part
People with cardiovascular disease or any of the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood lipids or high blood sugar — should be careful when enjoying a hot spring or hot bath in low temperatures, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said. As temperatures dropped yesterday, many people might want to go to a hot spring to warm themselves and relax, but those with cardiovascular disease should consult a doctor first, the HPA said on Saturday, offering six tips for people, especially those with cardiovascular disease or the three highs, to bear in mind when going for a hot bath. People should
China is weaponizing pop culture in a bid to influence Taiwanese youth, experts said on Thursday, four days after Chinese officials held a cross-strait street dancing competition and a festival to promote young Taiwan-based Internet vendors. The cross-strait hip-hop dance championship and an Internet entrepreneurship festival were organized by the All-China Youth Federation at the Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone (平潭綜合實驗區) in Fujian Province, China. Fujian provincial officials are courting Taiwanese youth by organizing events involving street dancing, video games, the art and design industries, and young professionals, a source familiar with cross-strait matters said on condition of anonymity. The efforts are based on