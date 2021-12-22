Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), convener of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), yesterday explained the importance of receiving an additional or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, while the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced the arrival of a shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine later yesterday.
The CECC on Monday announced the ACIP’s latest recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination, including that everyone should receive the “primary series” of COVID-19 vaccines, which is two doses for most brands, and that people are free to choose the same brand as their first dose, or any other brand (a mix-and-match approach) approved by the Food and Drug Administration, for their second dose.
Immunocompromised people who are 12 or older are advised to receive an additional dose at least 28 days after receiving the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, it said.
Photo: Chiu Chih-ju, Taipei Times
People who are 18 or older and are fully vaccinated with the primary series for at least five months are advised to receive a booster dose, it added.
For the additional or booster dose, an mRNA vaccine — either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech — is its top recommendation, followed by a protein subunit vaccine (the Medigen vaccine), for better protection, the CECC said.
Immunocompromised people include: cancer patients who are receiving or have received immunosuppressive therapy in the past year, organ or stem cell transplant patients, moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency patients, hemodialysis patients, HIV positive people, those who are taking highly immunosuppressive drugs, people who have received chemotherapy or radiation therapy in the past six months, and people assessed to be immunocompromised by a doctor.
For the additional dose, the ACIP recommends a full dose of an mRNA vaccine or a subunit vaccine, while the booster dose should be half a dose of the Moderna vaccine, or a full dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the Medigen vaccine, the CECC said.
With the new vaccination policy scheduled to take effect on Friday, Lee was asked to further explain the policy at the CECC’s daily news conference yesterday.
Lee said that receiving a primary vaccine series usually generates a prolonged protective immune response, but immunocompromised people might produce a weaker immune response even after being fully vaccinated, so they are advised to receive an additional dose, which is counted as part of their primary vaccination series.
As for the rest of the population, a booster dose is meant to increase their immune response again after protection provided by the original doses has begun to decrease, and to provide better protection against emerging new variants of SARS-CoV-2, he said.
The ACIP reviewed five local studies on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccine brands, and found that there are no safety concerns over receiving different brands of vaccines for the first two doses, as the risk of adverse reactions are about the same as receiving two doses of the same brand, Lee said.
Moreover, the studies showed that receiving a second dose of any brand of vaccine would significantly increase immune protection against the virus, he said, adding that the committee concluded that people should be allowed to freely choose their booster dose, as the generated levels of immunity from different vaccines are all acceptable, he said.
About 21 percent of the population is still unvaccinated, and the full vaccination rate is only about 60 percent, Lee said, urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to protect themselves and society against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and an anticipated spike in people returning to Taiwan for the holidays.
Asked if the interval between the second dose and the booster dose could be shortened, Lee said that most countries recommend administering the booster shot at least five or six months after a previous shot, when antibody levels have decreased.
Receiving a booster shot earlier has no clear benefits, except for a few countries in which the COVID-19 situation is more serious, he added.
There is no local outbreak in Taiwan, and most people in the top three priority groups, who are at a higher risk of exposure to the virus, are already eligible for their booster shot, so the ACIP does not recommend shortening the interval, he said.
A batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine purchased by the government, consisting of 738,400 doses, arrived yesterday afternoon, the CECC said, adding that the expiration date is April 30.
