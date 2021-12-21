Taiwan is a “wanderer” that will eventually come home and not a chess piece to be played with, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said yesterday, reaffirming Beijing’s determination to bring Taiwan under its control.
China has in the past two years stepped up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty claims over Taiwan, sparking anger in Taipei and deep concern in Washington.
Speaking in Beijing, Wang said the current tensions were caused by the Taiwanese government’s attempts to “rely on the United States for independence” and the US and other countries trying to “use Taiwan to control China.”
Photo: Reuters
“It is these perverse actions that have changed the ‘status quo’ and undermined the peace in the Taiwan Strait, violating the consensus of the international community and the basic norms of international relations,” said Wang, a former head of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office.
To respond to this, China had taken “forceful countermeasures” to “shock the arrogance” of those who seek Taiwan’s formal independence, he said.
“Taiwan is a wanderer who will eventually come home, not a chess piece to be used by others. China must and will be reunified,” he said.
China has been particularly angered by support for Taiwan from the US, its most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the absence of formal ties.
The government has repeatedly denounced China’s pressure, saying only Taiwanese have the right to decide their future and that they will not give in to threats.
