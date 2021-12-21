Referendum results a warning to KMT: academic

Staff writer, with CNA





The outcome of the poll in Taichung on Saturday’s referendum questions should be a warning to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) regarding the city’s legislative by-election next month, an academic said on Saturday.

The referendum results could, to some extent, hurt the chances of Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恒), a former legislator who is the KMT candidate in the by-election for Taichung’s second electoral district on Jan. 9, Tunghai University political science professor Shen Yu-chung (沈有忠) said.

Yen is to face off against former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) in the battle to succeed former Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟), who was ousted in a recall vote on Oct. 23.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) by-election candidate Yen Kuan-heng, right, shakes hands with a worker hile campaigning at a market in Taichung’s Wurih Township yesterday. Photo: CNA

On Saturday, the KMT experienced a major setback after voters rejected four referendums that the party had supported to challenge the DPP government’s policies and approach to governing.

The KMT must quickly look past its defeat, not just in terms of momentum, but also organization and mobilization, regrouping and refocusing its attention on the Taichung by-election, Shen said.

Although the by-election and the referendums are not related, the referendum results can still be viewed as a warning of what could happen because the city’s voters opposed three of the four referendum initiatives, he said.