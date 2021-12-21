China welcomes Taiwan’s participation in the Beijing Winter Olympics under the name Chinese Taipei, but would likely do everything in its power to insinuate it is part of “one China,” a national security official said yesterday.
Ahead of the Games’ scheduled to start on Feb. 4, Chinese Olympic Committee Secretary-General Song Keqin (宋克勤) has reportedly outlined Beijing’s plan for how to portray Taiwan and its athletes.
It is reportedly to respect a 1981 agreement that allows Taiwan’s participation in international sporting events under the name Chinese Taipei, as well as offer wildcard entry to Taiwanese athletes who fail to qualify.
A video has also reportedly been made featuring Taiwanese living in Beijing lauding the Games.
However, a national security official raised concern over Beijing’s supposed plan for the Parade of Nations during the opening and closing ceremonies.
As in the 2008 Beijing Summer Games, national teams are to enter the stadium according to the first simplified character of their title in Chinese.
China, as the host country, enters last, while Taiwan would enter relatively early according to the first character in Chinese Taipei (中華台北).
However, an official with knowledge of the matter said that Beijing plans to have Taiwan march alongside teams from Hong Kong and Macau, which would officially have “China” at the beginning of their title.
This is intended to emphasize its idea of “one China” by having the three teams enter together, he said.
China Central Television also plans to announce the team in Chinese as its version of “Chinese Taipei” (中國台北), which does away with the ambiguity of the official title, while echoing its names for Hong Kong and Macau, the official added.
This expected move is likely a response to Japanese broadcaster NHK’s introduction of the nation as “Taiwan” during this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, he said.
In addition, China is likely to use its influence as host nation to increase Taiwan’s visibility in the Games and recruit Taiwanese volunteers, all with the goal of promoting its vision of national rejuvenation through unification, the official said.
In light of China’s relentless intimidation and its known plans for the Games, “it would be a disgrace” if Taiwan still decides to participate, he added.
Under the 1981 agreement signed in Lausanne, Switzerland, with the International Olympic Committee, Taiwan participates in the Games under the name Chinese Taipei and the Chinese Taipei Olympic flag.
Eight years later, Beijing and Taipei met in Hong Kong to settle on the Chinese name “Chinese Taipei” (中華台北) for all Olympics-related materials.
However, in China’s view, as expressed ahead of the 2008 Beijing Games, the agreement does not apply to organizations outside of the Olympic system, such as Chinese media.
The US earlier this month said it would stage a diplomatic boycott of the Games.
When asked if Taiwan would follow suit, the Presidential Office said that an “appropriate response” would be made after ensuring that athletes’ participation would not be affected.
Additional reporting by CNA
