Pork vote helpful to US ties: academics

FREE-TRADE AGREEMENT? The vote should help keep the momentum on TIFA talks going, but a full-scale FTA ‘may be a bridge too far,’ two US academics said

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON





The result of Saturday’s referendum that failed to overturn a government decision to allow the import of pork containing ractopamine will help Taiwan-US trade talks, but a full-scale free trade agreement (FTA) is still not likely in the near term, two US academics said.

“Today’s result keeps the momentum going in US-Taiwan relations and will certainly help along TIFA talks,” said Sean King, senior vice president of US think tank Park Strategies.

Park was referring to the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, a high-level framework between Taipei and Washington on trade negotiations.

Both sides are still “a far way off” from negotiating a US-Taiwan FTA, he said, but added that the vote “does get us one step closer.”

Former American Institute in Taiwan director Douglas Paal agreed, saying he hoped the result would finally “put the issue away,” so that Taiwan and the US could “get on to bigger things” for bilateral trade relations.

However, a full-scale FTA “may be a bridge too far for the near term,” he said, adding that he was hoping Taipei and Washington could expand the referendum result via the TIFA framework.

Taiwanese voters narrowly rejected the four referendum questions put to them in a national vote that saw a relatively low turnout.

The four questions were: whether the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) should be activated for commercial operations; whether a ban on the import of pork containing traces of the feed additive ractopamine should be reinstated; whether referendums should be held alongside general elections; and whether a proposed liquefied natural gas terminal should be relocated from its planned site on the coast of Datan, Taoyuan.

Of the four issues, the one on pork imports has been of particular interest to Washington because it has considered Taiwan’s previous rejection of imports of US pork containing ractopamine as an impediment to trade.

Taiwan has allowed US pork imports for years as long as the meat did not contain any traces of ractopamine, which is banned for use in most countries, including Taiwan, because of its potential risks to animals and humans.

The US had blocked bilateral TIFA talks until Taiwan began allowing imports of pork with ractopamine on Jan. 1, and the referendum was aimed at overturning the government’s decision.

Asked to comment on the referendum result, a US Department of State spokesperson did not respond directly, saying only that Washington hoped to continue to strengthen trade ties.

“We will continue to seek constructive engagement with Taiwan on issues that affect exports of US food and agricultural products, as we do in all areas of our trade relationship,” the spokesperson said.