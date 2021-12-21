French delegation leaves Taiwan after five-day trip

Staff writer, with CNA





A French parliamentary delegation led by Francois de Rugy, chairman of the French National Assembly’s France-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, left late on Sunday following a five-day visit to Taiwan.

The six-member delegation, which also included French lawmakers Jean-Luc Reitzer, Frederique Dumas, Jean Francois Mbaye, Aina Kuric and Jean-Louis Bricout, left Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on an EVA Air flight at 11:50pm.

During their stay in Taiwan, the delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other senior government officials to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations.

From left, French lawmaker Jean-Luc Reitzer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou, Francois de Rugy, chairman of the French National Assembly’s France-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, and French lawmaker Jean Francois Mbaye participate in an interview in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

De Rugy, a former president of the French National Assembly and a long-time supporter of Taiwan, was on Friday presented with a Medal of Honor for Parliamentary Diplomacy by Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) to thank the lawmaker for promoting closer Taiwan-France exchanges over many years.

At a media event on Friday, De Rugy reiterated Paris’ stance opposing any acts of intimidation that jeopardize the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan is in a particularly difficult position, facing threats from China at a time when Washington and Beijing are competing for influence in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

It is therefore important that democracies support each other, and that stability and security is maintained in the Strait, De Rugy said.