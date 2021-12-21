A French parliamentary delegation led by Francois de Rugy, chairman of the French National Assembly’s France-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, left late on Sunday following a five-day visit to Taiwan.
The six-member delegation, which also included French lawmakers Jean-Luc Reitzer, Frederique Dumas, Jean Francois Mbaye, Aina Kuric and Jean-Louis Bricout, left Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on an EVA Air flight at 11:50pm.
During their stay in Taiwan, the delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other senior government officials to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
De Rugy, a former president of the French National Assembly and a long-time supporter of Taiwan, was on Friday presented with a Medal of Honor for Parliamentary Diplomacy by Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) to thank the lawmaker for promoting closer Taiwan-France exchanges over many years.
At a media event on Friday, De Rugy reiterated Paris’ stance opposing any acts of intimidation that jeopardize the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan is in a particularly difficult position, facing threats from China at a time when Washington and Beijing are competing for influence in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.
It is therefore important that democracies support each other, and that stability and security is maintained in the Strait, De Rugy said.
Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs. On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce. “We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.” Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
MESSAGE TO TAIWANESE: Teenager Zara Rutherford said that her trip has taught her she is capable of more than she thought and that this applies to everyone Zara Rutherford yesterday departed from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) after her round-the-world solo flight was delayed by two months due to complicated visa issues and bad weather. The 19-year-old aviator after she landed on Tuesday said that she believes everyone can pursue their dreams and challenge their limits. During an exclusive interview after a 4.5-hour flight from Seoul to Taipei, Rutherford said it had been quite a struggle physically and mentally over the past few weeks while she was stranded in Alaska and Russia from Sept. 29 to Friday. “I knew I had a huge wall to climb over,” said the British-Belgian
CARBON INVESTING: Under the scheme, people can earn carbon credits that they can trade on a market system, but an academic said they might not yield high returns The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is considering a carbon-credit scheme to encourage people to replace aging scooters with electric ones, EPA Deputy Minister Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) said on Friday. The scheme would next year replace the current vehicle subsidy program with a system that rewards people with one carbon credit and NT$2,000 for each electric motorbike they purchase to replace a conventional scooter that is 14 years or older, he said. People would be able to trade their credits on one or more dedicated platforms, Tsai said, adding that the baseline value of a credit would be determined later. The scheme is part