SARS-CoV-2 lasts nearly a month on porcelain: doctor

By Wu Liang-yi, Yang Yuan-ting and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer





SARS-CoV-2 can last longest on porcelain surfaces such as basins, toilets and coffee mugs, a doctor said, urging people to regularly sanitize such surfaces.

Recent cluster infections at quarantine hotels in Taipei and New Taipei City were believed to have been caused by environmental contamination, Ooi Hean (黃軒), a pulmonologist and director of China Medical University Hospital’s International Center, said on Friday.

In a laboratory study published by the International Journal of Infectious Diseases in April, the virus was found to survive on porcelain for up to 28 days, Ooi said.

A receptionist takes a guest’s temperature at a hotel in Keelung in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Keelung City Government

The National Autonomous University of Mexico researcher who conducted the study said that extra precautions were needed at quarantine hotels when cleaning mugs, which come into contact with infected people’s mouths, Ooi said.

“When quarantine hotel guests brush their teeth they also spit traces of the virus into the basin where they can survive for quite a long time,” he said.

“People cleaning the rooms or bringing in food can easily pick [the virus] up and spread it to other rooms,” he added.

Ooi also refuted one of the Taipei City Government’s hypotheses about the quarantine hotel clusters.

The city government said that an infected person might have spread the disease through the air when they opened their door to retrieve their meal.

Aerosol transmission has been shown to occur in a lab, but that is under controlled conditions and in a sealed environment, he said, adding that such transmission is highly unlikely in real-world conditions.

Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital deputy superintendent Chiu Cheng-hsun (邱政洵) said that person-to-person transmission in a quarantine hotel is not likely, given the strict regulations the hotels must follow.

Environmental contamination is much more likely, but health officials would need to find samples of the virus to confirm that, he said.

The procedure for bringing food to guests’ rooms should be scrutinized, he said, adding that staff should not pick up dirty dishes at the same time as distributing food, as they could risk cross-contamination.

“It must be determined whether the clusters at the two hotels happened the same way, which would indicate a problem with procedures,” he said.