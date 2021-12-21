Temperatures forecast to drop to 10°C next week

CHILLY PEAKS: Due to an increase in moisture over the weekend, snow is expected to fall on mountains in the north that are taller than 2,000m, the weather bureau said

Staff writer, with CNA





With a continental cold air mass approaching Taiwan, temperatures in the north are expected to drop to as low as 10°C next week, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

The cold air mass would approach Taiwan from Saturday and gather momentum over the next few days, sending temperatures down to 10°C to 12°C in areas north of central Taiwan on Monday, the bureau said.

Coastal areas and open regions in north and northeastern Taiwan would feel the front the most, the bureau said, adding that weather stations in Taipei would likely record temperatures of about 12°C.

People wear winter coats to protect against the cold on Friday. Photo: CNA

Elsewhere on Monday, temperatures are expected to be about 14°C to 15°C, the bureau said.

Temperatures could drop to near freezing at night, said Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), a meteorologist and adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.

Due to an increase in moisture this weekend, along with the cold air, there is likely to be snow on mountains higher than 2,000m in the north and those higher than 3,000m elsewhere in the nation, the bureau said.

Although temperatures are expected to be lower on Monday, there would be less moisture, reducing the chance of snow, the bureau added.

As a seasonal northeasterly wind system weakened yesterday, daytime temperatures around Taiwan this week are likely to reach 22°C to 24°C, before falling to 17°C to 20°C at night, the bureau said, urging people to be careful of the large difference between day and nighttime temperatures.

Despite the warmer weather, a cloud system is expected to move north and bring showers nationwide, the bureau said.

As of 8am yesterday, Typhoon Rai was 1,160km southwest of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), the southernmost tip of Taiwan, moving in a northeasterly direction at 21kph, the bureau said, adding that it had maximum sustained winds of 126kph, with gusts of up to 155kph.

Although the storm is unlikely to directly affect Taiwan, it is expected to bring rain over the next three days, the bureau said.