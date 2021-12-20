Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

Typhoon to bring rain

Typhoon Rai is expected to cause rain across Taiwan from today to Wednesday as it moves closer to the nation, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Rain is forecast to begin today, before intensifying tomorrow when heavy rainfall is predicted nationwide, the bureau said. Rainfall is to ease on Wednesday, with the exception of northern and northeastern areas, where sporadic showers might continue, it added. As of 8am, Rai was 1,400km southwest of Pingtung County’s Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), moving north at 19kph, the bureau said. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 184kph, with gusts of up to 227kph, it added. Meanwhile, former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said a cold front is to lower temperatures across Taiwan starting on Saturday, and from Sunday to Monday next week, temperature could fall below 12°C.

TRANSPORTATION

Kaohsiung trials light rail

A newly completed section of Kaohsiung’s circular light rail system on Thursday opened on a trial basis, with free rides ahead of its official launch next month. The trains run on a section between Gushan District (鼓山) Office Station and Museum of Fine Arts Station, until Jan. 2, the city’s Mass Rapid Transit Bureau said. Passengers can ride for free between 6:30am and 10pm daily. The trains run every 10 minutes during peak hours and every 15 minutes in off-peak hours, stopping at Gushan, Makadao and Museum of Fine Arts stations, it said.

LABOR

Fewer working abroad

The number of Taiwanese working overseas fell from 739,000 in 2019 to 501,000 last year, the lowest level since 2009, Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) data showed. The 32.2 percent drop brought the number of Taiwanese working abroad to the lowest level since records began, the DGBAS said on Wednesday. Last year, China, including Hong Kong and Macau, was the most popular destination, accounting for 48.3 percent of all Taiwanese working overseas. About 17.1 percent worked in Southeast Asia and 15.4 percent in the US. The biggest drop in the number of Taiwanese working abroad was in China, falling by 153,000 to 242,000, while the number in the US declined by 16.5 percent, or 15,000.

TRADE

NZ lifts mango ban

New Zealand is to soon remove its prohibition on imported Taiwanese mangoes, which was imposed after it found live fly larvae in a shipment of lychees and mangoes in June, the Council of Agriculture said last week. The shipment was stopped at the border, and the larvae were confirmed to be of the oriental fruit fly, a dangerous pest found on a wide range of fruits. At the time, council official Tsou Hui-chuan (鄒慧娟) said the larvae had been found only on lychees and not mangoes, even though they were part of the same shipment. New Zealand suspended imports of both fruits, as they are known to be hosts for the oriental fruit fly, she said. After discussions between the nations, New Zealand agreed to lift the import ban on the mangoes, on the condition of a quarantine process, Tsai said, adding that the measures would be completed this week. Meanwhile, talks are in progress on setting a quarantine requirement for the importation of Taiwanese lychee, she added.