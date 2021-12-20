WEATHER
Typhoon to bring rain
Typhoon Rai is expected to cause rain across Taiwan from today to Wednesday as it moves closer to the nation, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Rain is forecast to begin today, before intensifying tomorrow when heavy rainfall is predicted nationwide, the bureau said. Rainfall is to ease on Wednesday, with the exception of northern and northeastern areas, where sporadic showers might continue, it added. As of 8am, Rai was 1,400km southwest of Pingtung County’s Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), moving north at 19kph, the bureau said. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 184kph, with gusts of up to 227kph, it added. Meanwhile, former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said a cold front is to lower temperatures across Taiwan starting on Saturday, and from Sunday to Monday next week, temperature could fall below 12°C.
TRANSPORTATION
Kaohsiung trials light rail
A newly completed section of Kaohsiung’s circular light rail system on Thursday opened on a trial basis, with free rides ahead of its official launch next month. The trains run on a section between Gushan District (鼓山) Office Station and Museum of Fine Arts Station, until Jan. 2, the city’s Mass Rapid Transit Bureau said. Passengers can ride for free between 6:30am and 10pm daily. The trains run every 10 minutes during peak hours and every 15 minutes in off-peak hours, stopping at Gushan, Makadao and Museum of Fine Arts stations, it said.
LABOR
Fewer working abroad
The number of Taiwanese working overseas fell from 739,000 in 2019 to 501,000 last year, the lowest level since 2009, Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) data showed. The 32.2 percent drop brought the number of Taiwanese working abroad to the lowest level since records began, the DGBAS said on Wednesday. Last year, China, including Hong Kong and Macau, was the most popular destination, accounting for 48.3 percent of all Taiwanese working overseas. About 17.1 percent worked in Southeast Asia and 15.4 percent in the US. The biggest drop in the number of Taiwanese working abroad was in China, falling by 153,000 to 242,000, while the number in the US declined by 16.5 percent, or 15,000.
TRADE
NZ lifts mango ban
New Zealand is to soon remove its prohibition on imported Taiwanese mangoes, which was imposed after it found live fly larvae in a shipment of lychees and mangoes in June, the Council of Agriculture said last week. The shipment was stopped at the border, and the larvae were confirmed to be of the oriental fruit fly, a dangerous pest found on a wide range of fruits. At the time, council official Tsou Hui-chuan (鄒慧娟) said the larvae had been found only on lychees and not mangoes, even though they were part of the same shipment. New Zealand suspended imports of both fruits, as they are known to be hosts for the oriental fruit fly, she said. After discussions between the nations, New Zealand agreed to lift the import ban on the mangoes, on the condition of a quarantine process, Tsai said, adding that the measures would be completed this week. Meanwhile, talks are in progress on setting a quarantine requirement for the importation of Taiwanese lychee, she added.
Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs. On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce. “We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.” Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
MESSAGE TO TAIWANESE: Teenager Zara Rutherford said that her trip has taught her she is capable of more than she thought and that this applies to everyone Zara Rutherford yesterday departed from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) after her round-the-world solo flight was delayed by two months due to complicated visa issues and bad weather. The 19-year-old aviator after she landed on Tuesday said that she believes everyone can pursue their dreams and challenge their limits. During an exclusive interview after a 4.5-hour flight from Seoul to Taipei, Rutherford said it had been quite a struggle physically and mentally over the past few weeks while she was stranded in Alaska and Russia from Sept. 29 to Friday. “I knew I had a huge wall to climb over,” said the British-Belgian