CECC reports one COVID-19 death, six imported cases

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one death from COVID-19 and six new imported cases of the virus.

All cases were Taiwanese returning from Canada, Nigeria, the US, the UK and Vietnam, it said in a statement.

They tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival or during quarantine, it said.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang, who is the Central Epidemic Command Center’s spokesman, yesterday in Taipei holds a sign showing no confirmed local COVID-19 cases, six imported cases and one death during the previous 24 hours. Photo courtesy of Central Epidemic Command Center

The reported death was a Taiwanese man in his 60s who tested positive on May 24, the center said.

He passed away on Dec. 1 from pulmonary fibrosis and respiratory failure, the CECC added.

To date, Taiwan has recorded 16,805 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, of which 14,435 were domestic infections reported since May 15, when Taiwan first recorded more than 100 cases in a single day.

The CECC has since Aug. 15 reported single-digit daily case numbers or no cases.

Nine cases have been reported since the beginning of the month, including seven linked to cluster infections at quarantine hotels in Taipei and Taoyuan, CECC data showed.

Yesterday’s fatality brought the nation’s death count to 850, with all but 12 fatalities recorded since May 15.

Taiwan last reported a death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the CECC said.