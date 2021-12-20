Judiciary ‘must do more’ for people with mental illness

By Hsieh Chun-lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Control Yuan has urged the Executive Yuan to improve patients’ rights and care at correctional and mental health facilities, both upholding the spirit and the regulations of the Detention Act (羈押法) and the Mental Health Act (精神衛生法).

In its 2025 health and welfare policy white papers, the Executive Yuan said that the government would increase care for patients with mental illnesses, as well as improve measures to prevent incidents caused by people with such conditions.

However, the Control Yuan said in a report on Thursday that the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Health and Welfare differ in their models and methods for handling people with severe illnesses.

Control Yuan member Kao Yung-cheng presents a report in Taipei on Thursday last week on patients’ rights and care at correctional and mental health facilities. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

The ministrys’ differences have continually set back the reintegration of such people into society, and also left gaps in how they are handled, the Control Yuan report said.

The Executive Yuan should have the ministries conduct a joint review and devise new methods, Control Yuan member Kao Yung-cheng (高涌誠) said.

For example, facilities set aside one day to diagnose people who allegedly have mental disorders, but the time is not adequate and the rushed procedures might negatively affect efforts to diagnose them, the report added.

These shortcomings affect people’s rights, and call into question the legality of how members of the judiciary interpret the law, highlighting the necessity of reviewing existing regulations and providing methods to better safeguard the rights of those with mental illness, it said.

The report urged the judiciary to look into legal amendments that would better safeguard the rights of defendants with severe mental illness in courts.

Measures should be implemented that could delay court hearings to allow such defendants to undergo treatment so that they are capable of understanding what they are accused of, which would bring the procedures in line with the UN’s Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the report added.