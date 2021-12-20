The Control Yuan has urged the Executive Yuan to improve patients’ rights and care at correctional and mental health facilities, both upholding the spirit and the regulations of the Detention Act (羈押法) and the Mental Health Act (精神衛生法).
In its 2025 health and welfare policy white papers, the Executive Yuan said that the government would increase care for patients with mental illnesses, as well as improve measures to prevent incidents caused by people with such conditions.
However, the Control Yuan said in a report on Thursday that the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Health and Welfare differ in their models and methods for handling people with severe illnesses.
Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times
The ministrys’ differences have continually set back the reintegration of such people into society, and also left gaps in how they are handled, the Control Yuan report said.
The Executive Yuan should have the ministries conduct a joint review and devise new methods, Control Yuan member Kao Yung-cheng (高涌誠) said.
For example, facilities set aside one day to diagnose people who allegedly have mental disorders, but the time is not adequate and the rushed procedures might negatively affect efforts to diagnose them, the report added.
These shortcomings affect people’s rights, and call into question the legality of how members of the judiciary interpret the law, highlighting the necessity of reviewing existing regulations and providing methods to better safeguard the rights of those with mental illness, it said.
The report urged the judiciary to look into legal amendments that would better safeguard the rights of defendants with severe mental illness in courts.
Measures should be implemented that could delay court hearings to allow such defendants to undergo treatment so that they are capable of understanding what they are accused of, which would bring the procedures in line with the UN’s Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the report added.
Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs. On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce. “We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.” Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
MESSAGE TO TAIWANESE: Teenager Zara Rutherford said that her trip has taught her she is capable of more than she thought and that this applies to everyone Zara Rutherford yesterday departed from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) after her round-the-world solo flight was delayed by two months due to complicated visa issues and bad weather. The 19-year-old aviator after she landed on Tuesday said that she believes everyone can pursue their dreams and challenge their limits. During an exclusive interview after a 4.5-hour flight from Seoul to Taipei, Rutherford said it had been quite a struggle physically and mentally over the past few weeks while she was stranded in Alaska and Russia from Sept. 29 to Friday. “I knew I had a huge wall to climb over,” said the British-Belgian