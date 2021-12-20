Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) yesterday said he has proposed a bill that would amend four national security laws to include provisions to establish dedicated legal procedures and courts to deal with Chinese espionage and other national security cases.
The proposal has been sent to the Legislative Yuan for discussion and review.
Lo proposed amendments to the National Security Act (國家安全法), the Classified National Security Information Protection Act (國家機密保護法), the National Intelligence Services Act (國家情報工作法) and the Anti-infiltration Act (反滲透法) in light of lenient punishments meted out for Chinese espionage activities in Taiwan, he said, adding that the amendments seek to set up a dedicated court for judges to deal with criminal cases related to activities directed against national security.
Judges would need to undergo a certain number of hours per year of specialized training or on-the-job mentoring — which would be designed by the Judicial Yuan — before being granted a professional certificate that would allow them to sit on the special court.
Over the past few years, there have been many national security cases, but most have resulted in offenders receiving lenient punishments, Lo added.
Out of 141 people charged with contravening Taiwan’s national security laws between 2015 and August last year, 137 people were found guilty, but only 19 of them were sentenced to more than six months in prison, data compiled by the Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office showed.
The rest were sentenced to less than six months in jail or received punishments that were commutable to fines, the data showed.
