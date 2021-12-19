The National Police Agency reported 42 breaches of voting regulations in yesterday’s referendums, including 15 cases of people destroying ballots, over which police questioned suspects in Taipei’s Neihu (內湖) and Daan (大安) districts.
Election workers in New Taipei City reported two incidents. A man in Gongliao District (貢寮) allegedly flushed a ballot down a toilet and a man in Lujhou (蘆洲) allegedly tore up a ballot.
Both men said they had ticked the wrong box and subsequently did not want to cast their ballots, police said.
Photo: CNA
Taoyuan City and Hsinchu City each reported one incident of a voter allegedly taking ballots with them when leaving a polling station.
Both suspects were questioned, police said.
Taichung reported three cases, while Changhua County reported that a man allegedly tore up a ballot.
The agency said that most suspects police had questioned said that they had ticked the wrong boxes and did not know that the destruction of ballots is illegal under articles 41 and 44 of the Referendum Act (公民投票法).
The act stipulates fines of NT$5,000 to NT$50,000 for tearing up ballots and NT$15,000 for taking ballots outside polling places.
Separately, Taichung reported a voter who allegedly refused to let staff check their ID and illegal campaigning within 30m of a polling station.
Most polling stations did not report irregularities.
Two Kaohsiung women, aged 18 and 19, told reporters that it was the first time they were eligible to vote.
The 19-year-old, surnamed Yang (楊), said: “This is my first time to vote. I have heard family members discussing politics before, and taking part in a referendum is quite exciting.”
A university student surnamed Liu (劉) said: “Democracy is very precious to me, and so I came to vote for the first time. I promised myself that I would participate in every election and public referendum from now on.”
There was some controversy online when an apparently Chinese user on social media wrote that the vote was held “in the Chinese province of Taiwan.”
They went on to mock Taiwan for using paper ballots, saying that China is more advanced and uses digital payment systems.
One Taiwanese user wrote: “Tell us when can Chinese vote in a public referendum?”
“We can understand your feeling... Chinese trolls are jealous,” another wrote.
