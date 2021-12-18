Sansia killer sentenced to life in jail

The High Court yesterday sentenced a man to life in prison for killing a woman in New Taipei City in March last year.

The judges said that Wu Shan-yi (吳上誼) fired three shots with a handgun at the woman, surnamed Lai (賴), on a mountain road in Sansia District (三峽).

The court also sentenced Lai’s then-boyfriend, Hong Kuo-feng (洪國峰), to a prison term for his involvement in the killing, after the New Taipei District Court in January acquitted him.

The ruling’s cannot be appealed.

Investigators said that Wu, Hong and Lai had been friends.

Wu told them that he had seen Hong and Lai arguing, and later believed that she was involved in an attack on him by a group of men, investigators said.

Wu on March 1 invited the couple to a walk in the mountainous area, where he shot Lai and disposed of her body in a forest, they said.

Two friends of the men later informed police that they suspected that Lai had been killed, they said.

Police took Wu and Hong in for questioning and recovered Lai’s decomposed body, they said.

The lower court initially found Hong not guilty, but the High Court said that his testimony was inconsistent.

Further witnesses told the court that Hong had complained to them about his girlfriend and asked Wu to “help out” with the situation, it said.

In other news, the High Court yesterday reduced the prison term of a Taichung man who in May killed a woman in a drunk-driving incident, sentencing Fang Chao-chieh (方兆杰) to four years and six months in prison.

Fang on May 5 ran over the woman — the mother of political commentator Huang Wei-han (黃暐瀚) — in his vehicle after drinking in a restaurant with friends, investigators said, adding that he had a blood alcohol level of 0.4 milligrams per liter (mg/L), exceeding the legal limit of 0.15mg/L.

On the day before police also caught Fang driving under the influence of alcohol, they said.

A lower court had sentenced Fang to five years and four months in prison.

Fang initially admitted to killing the pedestrian, but claimed that he did not drink alcohol that night, the High Court said.