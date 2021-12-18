The High Court yesterday sentenced a man to life in prison for killing a woman in New Taipei City in March last year.
The judges said that Wu Shan-yi (吳上誼) fired three shots with a handgun at the woman, surnamed Lai (賴), on a mountain road in Sansia District (三峽).
The court also sentenced Lai’s then-boyfriend, Hong Kuo-feng (洪國峰), to a prison term for his involvement in the killing, after the New Taipei District Court in January acquitted him.
The ruling’s cannot be appealed.
Investigators said that Wu, Hong and Lai had been friends.
Wu told them that he had seen Hong and Lai arguing, and later believed that she was involved in an attack on him by a group of men, investigators said.
Wu on March 1 invited the couple to a walk in the mountainous area, where he shot Lai and disposed of her body in a forest, they said.
Two friends of the men later informed police that they suspected that Lai had been killed, they said.
Police took Wu and Hong in for questioning and recovered Lai’s decomposed body, they said.
The lower court initially found Hong not guilty, but the High Court said that his testimony was inconsistent.
Further witnesses told the court that Hong had complained to them about his girlfriend and asked Wu to “help out” with the situation, it said.
In other news, the High Court yesterday reduced the prison term of a Taichung man who in May killed a woman in a drunk-driving incident, sentencing Fang Chao-chieh (方兆杰) to four years and six months in prison.
Fang on May 5 ran over the woman — the mother of political commentator Huang Wei-han (黃暐瀚) — in his vehicle after drinking in a restaurant with friends, investigators said, adding that he had a blood alcohol level of 0.4 milligrams per liter (mg/L), exceeding the legal limit of 0.15mg/L.
On the day before police also caught Fang driving under the influence of alcohol, they said.
A lower court had sentenced Fang to five years and four months in prison.
Fang initially admitted to killing the pedestrian, but claimed that he did not drink alcohol that night, the High Court said.
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case