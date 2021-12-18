Fifteen Taiwanese universities are to collaborate with 27 foreign colleges under the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) “Huayu Best” program, which seeks to help spread the excellence of Taiwan’s Chinese-language education abroad, the ministry said on Thursday.
The program is the ministry’s response to increasing demand for Chinese-language instruction in Europe and the US, it said.
The initiative makes use of Taiwanese universities that have sister-school relations with institutions in the US and Europe, said Lee Cheng-han (李政翰), a section chief in the ministry’s International and Cross-strait Affairs Department.
The program involves 27 schools abroad, of which 20 are in the US, five in England, and one each in Australia and New Zealand, he said.
The program started in May and includes the selection of Chinese-language instructors who would be sent to teach at the 27 schools abroad, the establishment of a fund to attract US and European students to study Chinese in Taiwan, and the introduction of materials for online-learning, he said.
The program is also seeking to establish more Chinese-language centers in the US and Europe, he said, adding that this part of the program so far involves collaborations between National Taiwan Normal University and Pennsylvania State University, and Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages and the University of St Thomas in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
The to-be-established centers would train teachers, and help develop Chinese courses and materials, he said.
The program has arranged for foreign students to teach at Taiwanese elementary and junior high schools, he said, adding that 13 Taiwanese teachers would take up posts in the US soon.
