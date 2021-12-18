CEC outlines voting conditions

TEMPERATURE CHECKS: The commission said that people who have a high body temperature would need to vote in a separate ‘epidemic prevention’ polling section

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





People should wear a mask, as COVID-19 prevention measures are in place, and bring identification when they vote in referendums today, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said yesterday.

A total of 19,825,468 people aged 18 or older are eligible to vote in the referendums, CEC Chairman Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) told a news conference in Taipei.

On the ballot are questions related to banning imports of pork containing traces of leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine, relocation of a natural gas terminal to protect algal reefs off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), restarting construction at the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) and holding referendums alongside elections.

Central Election Commission Chairman Lee Chin-yung, center, speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wu Shu-wei, Taipei Times

For each question to get ratified, there must be more “yes” ballots than “no” ballots, and the number of “yes” votes must exceed one-quarter of eligible voters, as stipulated in the Referendum Act (公民投票法), Lee said.

That means there would need to be 4,956,367 “yes” votes and fewer “no” votes to approve a single referendum question, he said.

A total of 17,479 polling stations are to be open across the nation from 8am to 4pm and there are 368 centers to tally ballots, the CEC said, adding that results might be available by 10pm.

To facilitate the voting process and to avoid holding up lines, people should decide on how they are going to vote before going to a polling station, Lee said.

A National Identification Card, personal chop and CEC referendum notification must be provided by each prospective voter, he said.

Wearing a mask is mandatory to enter a polling station, as COVID-19 prevention measures are in place, he said, adding that temperature checks would be conducted.

People who have a body temperature of 37.5°C or higher must vote in a separate section, he said.

Workers in protective gear would help such people put on plastic gloves and guide them to an “epidemic prevention” polling booth, CEC Deputy Chairman Chen Chao-chien (陳朝建) said.

Afterward, the gloves would be collected to be incinerated, Chen said, adding that the booth is disinfected after each use and pens replaced.

Referendum rules prohibit clothing, including masks, headwear and other items, that have words, symbols or illustrations pertaining to the referendum questions, Lee said.

It is also against the law to conduct campaign activities supporting or opposing the referendums within 30m of a polling station, he said.

Actions or noise that might interfere with voting is illegal, and it is not permitted to take a ballot from a polling station, he said.

Security measures are in place and people who contravene the regulations face a maximum one-year prison sentence and a maximum fine of NT$15,000, Lee said.

There are also fines of NT$5,000 to NT$50,000 for deliberately damaging or destroying a referendum ballot, he said.