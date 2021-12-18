People should wear a mask, as COVID-19 prevention measures are in place, and bring identification when they vote in referendums today, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said yesterday.
A total of 19,825,468 people aged 18 or older are eligible to vote in the referendums, CEC Chairman Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) told a news conference in Taipei.
On the ballot are questions related to banning imports of pork containing traces of leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine, relocation of a natural gas terminal to protect algal reefs off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), restarting construction at the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) and holding referendums alongside elections.
Photo: Wu Shu-wei, Taipei Times
For each question to get ratified, there must be more “yes” ballots than “no” ballots, and the number of “yes” votes must exceed one-quarter of eligible voters, as stipulated in the Referendum Act (公民投票法), Lee said.
That means there would need to be 4,956,367 “yes” votes and fewer “no” votes to approve a single referendum question, he said.
A total of 17,479 polling stations are to be open across the nation from 8am to 4pm and there are 368 centers to tally ballots, the CEC said, adding that results might be available by 10pm.
To facilitate the voting process and to avoid holding up lines, people should decide on how they are going to vote before going to a polling station, Lee said.
A National Identification Card, personal chop and CEC referendum notification must be provided by each prospective voter, he said.
Wearing a mask is mandatory to enter a polling station, as COVID-19 prevention measures are in place, he said, adding that temperature checks would be conducted.
People who have a body temperature of 37.5°C or higher must vote in a separate section, he said.
Workers in protective gear would help such people put on plastic gloves and guide them to an “epidemic prevention” polling booth, CEC Deputy Chairman Chen Chao-chien (陳朝建) said.
Afterward, the gloves would be collected to be incinerated, Chen said, adding that the booth is disinfected after each use and pens replaced.
Referendum rules prohibit clothing, including masks, headwear and other items, that have words, symbols or illustrations pertaining to the referendum questions, Lee said.
It is also against the law to conduct campaign activities supporting or opposing the referendums within 30m of a polling station, he said.
Actions or noise that might interfere with voting is illegal, and it is not permitted to take a ballot from a polling station, he said.
Security measures are in place and people who contravene the regulations face a maximum one-year prison sentence and a maximum fine of NT$15,000, Lee said.
There are also fines of NT$5,000 to NT$50,000 for deliberately damaging or destroying a referendum ballot, he said.
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case