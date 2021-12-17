Taiwan gives US$500,000 for civil society in Syria

Staff writer, with CNA, Washington





Taiwan signed an agreement with the US in Washington on Wednesday to mark its donation of US$500,000 to support programs to stabilize communities affected by the Islamic State group, or ISIS, in northeast Syria.

The agreement was signed at the American Institute in Taiwan’s Washington office by office managing director Ingrid Larson and Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴).

The US$500,000 donation by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the US would build up the capacity of Syrian society to effectively meet the needs of residents, including access to essential services, the promotion of peace and reconciliation, the empowerment of members of minority groups and vulnerable communities, and the growth of pluralistic and democratic values, the AIT said in a statement.

“With TECRO’s donation, this program can continue its vital work to revitalize and strengthen civil society in northeast Syria,” the AIT said.

The program also provides in-kind grants to start-ups and existing business owners in northeast Syria, as well as empowering young people to respond to social and political issues, it said.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by US Deputy Assistant Secretary for China, Taiwan and Mongolia Rick Waters and Douglas Hoyt, acting deputy special envoy of the US Department of State’s Office of the Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

At the ceremony, Larson thanked Hsiao, while Waters highlighted how TECRO’s contribution was crucial for the coalition to achieve its goals.

“TECRO’s contribution in support of the D-ISIS [Defeat ISIS] Coalition’s goals provides critical funding to ongoing civil society programming and its mission of supporting Syrian civil society organizations,” Hoyt said.

Later, TECRO confirmed on Facebook that Hsiao and Larson had signed the Second Funding Arrangement Regarding Stabilization Assistance in Certain Areas of Syria.