Air force ordered to pay NT$4.66m to pilot’s family

Staff writer, with CNA





A Taipei court yesterday ordered the air force to give NT$4.66 million (US$167,523) in compensation to the parents of an F-16 pilot killed in a 2018 training incident due to the negligence of five others.

The Taipei District Court made the ruling after the father and mother of Major Wu Yen-ting (吳彥霆) separately filed suits against the air force asking for NT$10.89 million and NT$11.10 million in compensation respectively over the death of their son.

Citing an impeachment issued last year by the Control Yuan — which blamed the fatal crash on the negligence of officers Shih Ching- nien (史青年), Lai Wen-sheng (賴文生), Lu I-shun (盧易舜), Chuang Chun-yuan (莊春源) and Ou Chien-fei (區劍飛) — the court ordered the air force to pay NT$2.22 million to Wu’s father and NT$2.43 million to his mother.

The total was determined after deducting compensation that the government had paid to Wu’s family, the court said.

Yesterday, the air force said that it was considering appealing the ruling to the High Court.

In a motion passed on Feb. 4 last year, the Control Yuan said that before the crash on the afternoon of June 4, 2018, Wu had twice asked the air force’s Air Operations Center whether he could climb about heavy cloud coverage that was limiting visibility.

HUMAN ERROR

However, the officers made an incorrect decision due to lack of preparation or carelessness, which ultimately led to the F-16 not climbing above 610m before crashing into Wufenshan (五分山) in New Taipei City’s Rueifang District (瑞芳), the motion said.

Shih, Lai and Lu had charted the wrong flight route for Wu’s jet, which led to the aircraft to fly into the mountain, the Control Yuan report said.

Chuang was tasked with coordinating with civilian air traffic controllers during the drill, but he completely forgot about the mission and did not correct the flight route in time.

Ou was responsible for training personnel at the Air Operations Center, but he did not properly supervise the mission and did not follow standard procedures, which require the flight route to be double-checked, which ultimately led to the tragedy, the report said.

The findings showed that the crash was “clearly the result of human error” on the part of the five officers, Control Yuan member Bau Tzong-ho (包宗和) said at the time of the report’s publication.

The Control Yuan report was later forwarded to the Judicial Yuan’s Public Functionary Disciplinary Sanction Commission, which was responsible for deciding the punishments to be handed down.

The commission on July 14 last year punished Shih, Lai and Lu by demoting them.

Chuang and Ou were not disciplined, and it is not clear whether the five are still serving in the air force.