Local Nicaraguans saddeded by cut ties, fear future

Staff writer, with CNA





Nicaraguans in Taiwan were saddened and shocked by their government’s announcement last week that it was cutting diplomatic ties with Taiwan, and students in particular are worried about the future.

Some found the switch difficult to accept because of the help that Taiwan has provided Nicaragua during their decades-long relationship, while others fear it means a possible end to their stay in Taiwan if their scholarships are terminated.

“Taiwan is the safest place. In Taiwan, we have found hope and a new, different way of life,” one Nicaraguan student, who came to Taiwan on a scholarship offered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), said on Monday.

“That was my goal, that one day I would return home and apply the knowledge I learned in Taiwan to make a better Nicaragua, to apply all of the good practices that I see here, from a real democratic country,” the student added.

His dream of getting a degree in Taiwan might not be realized now that Managua has switched recognition to Beijing, one month after Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega won a fourth consecutive term in an election widely criticized as neither free nor fair.

Many of the 91 Nicaraguans studying at Taiwanese universities face the same uncertain future.

At least 53 of them are on MOFA scholarships, while some are on scholarships funded by the International Cooperation and Development Fund, the Ministry of Education said.

As of Monday, MOFA had not yet decided whether to suspend the scholarships granted to Nicaraguan students.

However, after similar diplomatic splits, scholarships for students from the countries that severed ties with Taiwan were withdrawn, leaving each university to decide whether to extend the scholarships on their own.

School authorities have yet to offer concrete assistance, saying only that they are waiting for MOFA’s scholarship decision, the Nicaraguan student said, adding that Nicaragua’s embassy has not offered to help its students who have been left in limbo since the diplomatic switch.

The student said that he sent the embassy a message, but that he and other Nicaraguans are still waiting for a response to their appeals for help.

The embassy has deleted its Instagram account and cut off external communication.

The student said that he and many of his compatriots studying in Taiwan do not support their government’s decision to ditch Taipei for Beijing.

“We live here and have been here enough time to know that Taiwan is truly an independent, democratic country,” he said.

However, given that the decision has been made, he appealed to Taiwanese authorities to give Nicaraguan scholarship recipients like himself the opportunity to finish their education so that they can return to Nicaragua and tell people that their dreams were fulfilled thanks to Taiwan.

A Nicaraguan who has resided in Taiwan for a decade said that he became very sad when he heard the news, because Taiwan has helped his compatriots for decades.

“I guess China is offering something that Taiwan can’t,” said the man, who is in his late 20s and works for a biotech company in Taipei.

He is part of a small community of about 50 Nicaraguans working in the private sector in Taiwan.

The man said he believes that the decision was made because the Ortega administration is eyeing the Chinese consumer market, especially after the US threatened to sanction Nicaragua due to Ortega’s re-election, which Washington denounced as a sham.