Nicaraguans in Taiwan were saddened and shocked by their government’s announcement last week that it was cutting diplomatic ties with Taiwan, and students in particular are worried about the future.
Some found the switch difficult to accept because of the help that Taiwan has provided Nicaragua during their decades-long relationship, while others fear it means a possible end to their stay in Taiwan if their scholarships are terminated.
“Taiwan is the safest place. In Taiwan, we have found hope and a new, different way of life,” one Nicaraguan student, who came to Taiwan on a scholarship offered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), said on Monday.
“That was my goal, that one day I would return home and apply the knowledge I learned in Taiwan to make a better Nicaragua, to apply all of the good practices that I see here, from a real democratic country,” the student added.
His dream of getting a degree in Taiwan might not be realized now that Managua has switched recognition to Beijing, one month after Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega won a fourth consecutive term in an election widely criticized as neither free nor fair.
Many of the 91 Nicaraguans studying at Taiwanese universities face the same uncertain future.
At least 53 of them are on MOFA scholarships, while some are on scholarships funded by the International Cooperation and Development Fund, the Ministry of Education said.
As of Monday, MOFA had not yet decided whether to suspend the scholarships granted to Nicaraguan students.
However, after similar diplomatic splits, scholarships for students from the countries that severed ties with Taiwan were withdrawn, leaving each university to decide whether to extend the scholarships on their own.
School authorities have yet to offer concrete assistance, saying only that they are waiting for MOFA’s scholarship decision, the Nicaraguan student said, adding that Nicaragua’s embassy has not offered to help its students who have been left in limbo since the diplomatic switch.
The student said that he sent the embassy a message, but that he and other Nicaraguans are still waiting for a response to their appeals for help.
The embassy has deleted its Instagram account and cut off external communication.
The student said that he and many of his compatriots studying in Taiwan do not support their government’s decision to ditch Taipei for Beijing.
“We live here and have been here enough time to know that Taiwan is truly an independent, democratic country,” he said.
However, given that the decision has been made, he appealed to Taiwanese authorities to give Nicaraguan scholarship recipients like himself the opportunity to finish their education so that they can return to Nicaragua and tell people that their dreams were fulfilled thanks to Taiwan.
A Nicaraguan who has resided in Taiwan for a decade said that he became very sad when he heard the news, because Taiwan has helped his compatriots for decades.
“I guess China is offering something that Taiwan can’t,” said the man, who is in his late 20s and works for a biotech company in Taipei.
He is part of a small community of about 50 Nicaraguans working in the private sector in Taiwan.
The man said he believes that the decision was made because the Ortega administration is eyeing the Chinese consumer market, especially after the US threatened to sanction Nicaragua due to Ortega’s re-election, which Washington denounced as a sham.
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case