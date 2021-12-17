French lawmaker Francois de Rugy, the leader of a parliamentary delegation visiting Taiwan from Wednesday to Sunday, has said that he looks forward to seeing Taiwan and France further bilateral economic ties in such areas as the production of semiconductors and renewable energy.
De Rugy made the comment as the six-member delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday morning.
He also underscored the importance of Taiwan and France collaborating on fighting climate change and COVID-19.
Photo: Presidential Office via Reuters
The two countries have grown closer because of their shared values, such as democracy, freedom of association and freedom of speech, De Rugy said, adding that the two also value free and transparent elections, while defending the right to an independent and liberal press.
Last month, the French National Assembly adopted a resolution that called on the French government to offer concrete support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, said De Rugy, chairman of the assembly’s France-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group.
The non-binding resolution was passed in a 39-2 vote with three abstentions, following a similar resolution adopted by the French Senate in May.
Yesterday, Tsai thanked the lawmakers for showing their support for Taiwan by passing the resolution in the National Assembly and by visiting Taiwan.
A five-member group from the French Senate visited in October.
The government looks forward to soon welcoming French government officials to Taiwan, she added.
Democratic partners should work together in the wake of the expansion of authoritarianism, Tsai said, adding that her administration is committed to further deepening Taiwan’s ties with France.
She also expressed the hope that France, which takes up the presidency of the European Council in the first half of next year, would push for the negotiation of a bilateral investment agreement between Taiwan and the EU.
On Wednesday, the delegation met with Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) to discuss bilateral economic relations, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a news release.
At the meeting, Wang proposed that Taiwanese enterprises and their French partners collaborate on the development of electric vehicles, as well as the development of semiconductors and offshore wind power, the ministry said.
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case