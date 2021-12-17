Government ‘going rogue’: KMT says

‘SEVERE BREACH’: Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) whip Alex Fai said that officials have been using taxpayer money to play the part of the opposition on referendums

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday announced plans to amend referendum laws to disallow government campaigning on referendum questions it did not propose.

Caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) and secretary-general Jessica Chen (陳玉珍) held a news conference yesterday detailing the plan, following weeks of campaigning against what the KMT calls the government’s use of public funds to publicize its positions on the four referendums to be decided tomorrow.

In a willful misinterpretation of the Referendum Act (公民投票法), the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government has been using taxpayer money to play the part of the opposition in “severe breach of the principle of administrative neutrality,” Fai said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Alex Fai, left, and Jessica Chen criticise the Cabinet at a news conference in Taipei yesterday for misusing public resources to get people to vote against tomorrow’s referendums. Photo: CNA

As an example, he cited the use of an executive jet to transport the president, vice president and premier to a DPP referendum event.

Fai also accused the government of “going rogue” on the referendums, as it has previously written that the result on whether to ban the importation of pork containing ractopamine would have no bearing on policy.

“These referendum rogues need to be taught a lesson,” he said.

To do this, the caucus has moved to amend the act to add a moratorium on government campaigning, as well as punishments for dereliction of duty if government actions contradict referendum results.

The caucus hopes to ratify the motion at its meeting today, Fai said, adding that the move is a “last resort.”

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) seems to have made an order that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has rallied the troops around, even if the order is blatantly illegal, Chen said.

Even worse is the government’s opinion that the pork referendum would not affect the validity of Tsai’s executive order, she said, adding that it has stated its intention to cheat before a single vote has been cast.

To give the government a wake-up call, the public must turn out in high numbers and vote “yes” on all four questions, Chen added.

Separately yesterday, KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) accused the DPP of distorting the referendum process to become “unfair and unequal.”

Referendums are essentially a way to encourage the public to directly express their opinion to serve as a basis for government policy, Chu said on Facebook.

However, the DPP through extensive and improper mobilization of government resources has deeply involved itself in a process that should be decided by the people, he added.

Chu called on all KMT members in elected office to “serve as the public’s backup” and exert their “full influence” at the final hour to ensure the public’s voice is heard.

As an opposition party, the KMT is duty-bound to stand on the side of the people, especially when facing unbalanced government intervention, he added.

The government has previously defended its position, saying that the Executive Yuan is the legal opponent to the referendums and therefore has the duty to present its position to the public, as determined in May by the Ministry of Civil Service.

Additional reporting by Shih Hsiao-kuang