Resilient Cities Forum in Taoyuan

Leaders and scholars gather at the Resilient Cities Forum with Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan to discuss public governance and sustainable development

In the Resilient Cities Forum co-organized by Taoyuan City Government and Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF) on December 13, former Deputy Prime Minister Phongthep Thepkanjana of Thailand, Chief Representative Hiroyasu Izumi of Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office, Head of European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan (EECO) Mr. Filip Grzegorzewski, Board Director Guy Wittich of Circular Taiwan Network, and former Chair Kim Mi-Yong of the US Commerce Department’s Export Administration Operating Committee along with experts and scholars from international think tanks exchanged views on issues of sustainable economy, good governance, and international cooperation. They shared with the audience the experience of promoting a green lifestyle, values of human rights, and international initiatives in their respective countries in hopes of achieving sustainable development and building city resilience. Representative Jenny Bloomfield of the Australian Office in Taipei and Representative John Dennis of the British Office in Taipei both recorded their messages to wish the forum every success and shared their countries’ experience in developing city resilience.

GOOD GOVERNANCE WITH HUMAN-CENTERED APPROACHES

Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan delivered a presentation and issued the Declaration for Resilient Cities at the forum. He believes that transformation and innovation through human-centered approaches will make peoples’ lives better. “Strengthening and implementing shared values for people’s well-being through international cooperation will give rise to the best model of city governance, and Taoyuan is striving towards becoming one of the best examples in this regard,” according to the mayor.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Phongthep Thepkanjana of Thailand, back, Head of European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan Mr. Filip Grzegorzewski, first left, Chief Representative Hiroyasu Izumi of Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office, second left, Chairman Michael Hsiao of Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF), first right, and Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan, second right, participated in the Opening Ceremony and Leadership Dialogue.

In his remark, TAEF Chairman Michael Hsiao (蕭新煌) uttered that “resilience” has become a buzzword since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. “However, the resilient recovery and infrastructure projects in the post-pandemic era must not fixate on a short-term result but focus on the long-term policy coordination, interdepartmental cooperation, and exchange of international experience,” the chairman said. “We are honored to work with the Taoyuan City Government in hosting the Resilient Cities Forum to help lay a resilient foundation for sustainable development, green lifestyle, good governance, and international cooperation in the post-pandemic era.” The chairman looks forward to seeing Taoyuan becoming the leader that spearheads the efforts of developing resilient cities.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Phongthep Thepkanjana of Thailand touched upon the need for effective and accountable systems and mechanisms to hold decision-makers accountable when implementing citizens’ views as democratic countries seek to achieve sustainable development, build an inclusive society, end corruption, eradicate poverty and hunger, ensure healthy lifestyles and well-being, and provide justice for all. As democratic countries enhance their participation in global governance, concrete measures must also be adopted to help implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs). The timing could not have been better for hosting the Resilient Cities Forum in Taoyuan just a few weeks after the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. Upon Mayor Cheng’s invitation, experts and leaders gathered in the forum to exchange the governance approach in their countries and cities in hopes of benefitting citizens across the world.

In his presentation, Chief Representative Hiroyasu Izumi of Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office spoke about Japan’s Society 5.0, which aims to establish a smart society that ensures sustainable development to solve all kinds of social issues. “Through the continuous promotion by local governments and enterprises, new values will be created in developing smart cities,” said the chief representative. “I look forward to deepening cooperation among Japan, Taiwan, the Indo-Pacific region, and even cities around the world and the creation of ‘Taiwan Solutions’ based on Taiwan’s experience to solve global issues.” He also gave examples of smart city governance from Aizuwakamatsu City of Fukushima Prefecture, Kobe City of Hyogo Prefecture, Susono City of Shizuoka Prefecture, and Kitakyushu City of Fukuoka Prefecture.

EETO Head Mr. Filip Grzegorzewski mentioned the three major strategies of the EU (European Green Deal, EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and Global Gateway) as he shared the green energy and sustainable development experiences from European countries. He emphasized that Europe will continue to work with like-minded partners in the Indo-Pacific region such as Taiwan. Adding that Europe has always played a leading role in tackling climate change, the EETO Head stated, “over the next ten years, the European Green Deal will mobilize €1 trillion.” The Deal aims to take European cities on the path of transition towards sustainable growth, fairness and justice, and a green economy. He also noted that climate issues are not like COVID-19 where there are vaccines available for the treatment and that these issues must not be taken lightly.

At the session of Promoting Participatory Democratic Cities through Good Governance, Political Section Chief Brad Parker from the American Institute in Taiwan mentioned US President Biden’s statement at the recent Summit for Democracy, “A challenge of our time is demonstrating that democracies can deliver by improving the lives of their people in tangible ways and tackling the greatest problems that face the world.” The US values gender equality and sees Taiwan as an invaluable partner. Taoyuan’s flourishing participatory democracy speaks volumes of its working democratic process and its resilience. “The American Institute in Taiwan stands ready to work side by side with the City of Taoyuan and its civil society to demonstrate when local governments work hand in hand with their civil society partners, democracy can truly deliver,” he added. (Advertorial)