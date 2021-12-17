In the Resilient Cities Forum co-organized by Taoyuan City Government and Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF) on December 13, former Deputy Prime Minister Phongthep Thepkanjana of Thailand, Chief Representative Hiroyasu Izumi of Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office, Head of European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan (EECO) Mr. Filip Grzegorzewski, Board Director Guy Wittich of Circular Taiwan Network, and former Chair Kim Mi-Yong of the US Commerce Department’s Export Administration Operating Committee along with experts and scholars from international think tanks exchanged views on issues of sustainable economy, good governance, and international cooperation. They shared with the audience the experience of promoting a green lifestyle, values of human rights, and international initiatives in their respective countries in hopes of achieving sustainable development and building city resilience. Representative Jenny Bloomfield of the Australian Office in Taipei and Representative John Dennis of the British Office in Taipei both recorded their messages to wish the forum every success and shared their countries’ experience in developing city resilience.
GOOD GOVERNANCE WITH HUMAN-CENTERED APPROACHES
Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan delivered a presentation and issued the Declaration for Resilient Cities at the forum. He believes that transformation and innovation through human-centered approaches will make peoples’ lives better. “Strengthening and implementing shared values for people’s well-being through international cooperation will give rise to the best model of city governance, and Taoyuan is striving towards becoming one of the best examples in this regard,” according to the mayor.
In his remark, TAEF Chairman Michael Hsiao (蕭新煌) uttered that “resilience” has become a buzzword since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. “However, the resilient recovery and infrastructure projects in the post-pandemic era must not fixate on a short-term result but focus on the long-term policy coordination, interdepartmental cooperation, and exchange of international experience,” the chairman said. “We are honored to work with the Taoyuan City Government in hosting the Resilient Cities Forum to help lay a resilient foundation for sustainable development, green lifestyle, good governance, and international cooperation in the post-pandemic era.” The chairman looks forward to seeing Taoyuan becoming the leader that spearheads the efforts of developing resilient cities.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Phongthep Thepkanjana of Thailand touched upon the need for effective and accountable systems and mechanisms to hold decision-makers accountable when implementing citizens’ views as democratic countries seek to achieve sustainable development, build an inclusive society, end corruption, eradicate poverty and hunger, ensure healthy lifestyles and well-being, and provide justice for all. As democratic countries enhance their participation in global governance, concrete measures must also be adopted to help implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs). The timing could not have been better for hosting the Resilient Cities Forum in Taoyuan just a few weeks after the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. Upon Mayor Cheng’s invitation, experts and leaders gathered in the forum to exchange the governance approach in their countries and cities in hopes of benefitting citizens across the world.
In his presentation, Chief Representative Hiroyasu Izumi of Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office spoke about Japan’s Society 5.0, which aims to establish a smart society that ensures sustainable development to solve all kinds of social issues. “Through the continuous promotion by local governments and enterprises, new values will be created in developing smart cities,” said the chief representative. “I look forward to deepening cooperation among Japan, Taiwan, the Indo-Pacific region, and even cities around the world and the creation of ‘Taiwan Solutions’ based on Taiwan’s experience to solve global issues.” He also gave examples of smart city governance from Aizuwakamatsu City of Fukushima Prefecture, Kobe City of Hyogo Prefecture, Susono City of Shizuoka Prefecture, and Kitakyushu City of Fukuoka Prefecture.
EETO Head Mr. Filip Grzegorzewski mentioned the three major strategies of the EU (European Green Deal, EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and Global Gateway) as he shared the green energy and sustainable development experiences from European countries. He emphasized that Europe will continue to work with like-minded partners in the Indo-Pacific region such as Taiwan. Adding that Europe has always played a leading role in tackling climate change, the EETO Head stated, “over the next ten years, the European Green Deal will mobilize €1 trillion.” The Deal aims to take European cities on the path of transition towards sustainable growth, fairness and justice, and a green economy. He also noted that climate issues are not like COVID-19 where there are vaccines available for the treatment and that these issues must not be taken lightly.
At the session of Promoting Participatory Democratic Cities through Good Governance, Political Section Chief Brad Parker from the American Institute in Taiwan mentioned US President Biden’s statement at the recent Summit for Democracy, “A challenge of our time is demonstrating that democracies can deliver by improving the lives of their people in tangible ways and tackling the greatest problems that face the world.” The US values gender equality and sees Taiwan as an invaluable partner. Taoyuan’s flourishing participatory democracy speaks volumes of its working democratic process and its resilience. “The American Institute in Taiwan stands ready to work side by side with the City of Taoyuan and its civil society to demonstrate when local governments work hand in hand with their civil society partners, democracy can truly deliver,” he added. (Advertorial)
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case