Task force to probe food prices

SANCTIONS THREAT: Officials said that there appears to be disparity in prices at suppliers relative to at stores, but business owners said costs are rising for everything

By Lee Hsin-fang / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Justice has set up a task force to investigate allegations of price gouging and hoarding by restaurants and other firms in the food service sector, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday.

The team is to start work next week, with the first wave to focus on fast-food outlets, and hot-pot and specialty restaurants, Lo told a news conference in Taipei following a Cabinet meeting.

Officers on the interdepartmental task force would check establishments, as people have complained of unreasonable price hikes, he said, adding that there would be severe penalties if the law has been broken.

People walk past a restaurant in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

Many restaurants and other food services have announced price hikes in the past few weeks, he said.

However, there were no clear signs of price increases at suppliers, including for fruit, vegetables and meat products, he said.

“There is an apparent disparity in the prices that suppliers and producers set relative to what consumers pay,” Lo said.

Ministers at a Cabinet meeting on Friday last week set up the task force to probe the cost of food items, stock shortages, as well as allegations of price fixing and collusion among businesses, he said.

Sanctions would be issued if there have been contraventions of Article 14 of the Fair Trade Act (公平交易法), which prohibits “concerted action” to fix prices; Article 25, which covers “deceptive or obviously unfair conduct” to affect “trading order”; or Article 251 of the Criminal Code, which bans hoarding by people who intend to sell items in an unfair manner, he said.

However, proprietors told reporters that the cost of everything has gone up, forcing them to charge more.

It is not collusion, price fixing or gouging, they said.