DUI possible next day: ministry

WORRYING RECENT TREND: Deaths in crashes have declined since 2015, indicating some success in government initiatives, but data this year show a rise, an official said

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA





Drunk driving is still possible even after a full night’s sleep, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Wednesday, warning that driving under the influence (DUI), regardless of how long after drinking, is not only dangerous, but could result in penalties.

Penalties for drunk driving have been raised over the past few years, coinciding with a reduction in road crashes from 12,112 in 2015 to 8,886 last year, Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯) told a news conference on the dangers of drunk driving held by the Road Traffic Safety Committee and the Taiwan Beverage Alcohol Forum.

The number of deaths in crashes has declined over the period, from 467 to 295, Chen said, adding that this indicates some success in deterrence and advocacy initiatives.

Members of the Traffic Safety Committee and the Taiwan Beverage Alcohol Forum hold placards at a news conference in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

However, the data this year show a worrying trend, he said.

Although there was a year-on-year decline in crashes in the first nine months of this year, deaths increased by 28 for the same period, he said.

Some people are overlooking the dangers of drunk driving, or perhaps even driving drunk without realizing, he said.

Many people erroneously believe that it is safe to drive the day after drinking, but it often takes longer for alcohol to clear entirely from the body during sleep, Chen said.

To be safe, people should not drive on the day they drink and the next, a message that is especially important with the year-end banquet season just around the corner, Chen said.

An alcohol test above the limit still counts as drunk driving, even if a person does not feel drunk, leaving them liable to penalties, he said.

About as many drunk driving crashes happen during the day as at night, with a committee survey showing that about one-quarter happen between 4pm and 8pm, compared to 22 percent between 8pm and midnight, he said.

Forum chairman Michael Chin (鄭健發) said he was surprised by the statistic, as it indicates a basic lack of understanding about the effects of alcohol on the body.

To better reach young people, the forum is also working with a talk show to raise awareness of the dangers of unintentional drunk driving, Chin said.

A Taipei police officer said that many people who test above the legal limit at checkpoints had their most recent drink the night before and thought they were fine to drive.

Those who drink should be cognizant of the time it takes their bodies to metabolize alcohol and always wait two days before driving, the officer said.

Penalties for drunk driving were increased in a July 2019 revision of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例).

The maximum fine for a first-time offender is NT$120,000 for drivers and NT$90,000 for scooter riders, the act says.

If a second offense is committed within five years, the maximum fine is issued, while a third offense would incur a NT$90,000 sanction on top of the maximum fine, it says.

Passengers aged 18 to 70 in a vehicle under the control of a DUI driver would be fined NT$600 to NT$3,000, it says.

The fine for refusing a blood alcohol test is NT$180,000, it says.

If a driver causes a crash resulting in death, their vehicle would be immediately confiscated and their license revoked with no recourse.

The fine for driving slow vehicles drunk — including bicycles and electric bicycles — is NT$600 to NT$1,200, or NT$2,400 if a test is refused.

From March last year, a rule was established requiring offenders whose licenses have been reissued to install an alcohol lock on their vehicle.

The fine for refusing installation or getting another person to unlock it is NT$6,000 to NT$12,000.