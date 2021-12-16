President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her role as Democratic Progressive Party chairperson yesterday urged members of the public to vote “no” on all four referendum items on Saturday, calling on them to help “make Taiwan more powerful.”
Tsai convened a internal party meeting in Kaohsiung, from where her address was broadcast online.
Heads of local governments in southern Taiwan led by the DPP attended the meeting, including the mayors of Kaohsiung and Tainan.
Photo: CNA
Taiwan should continue on its successful path, Tsai said, citing as example that the nation’s GDP per capita is expected to surpass that of South Korea by 2025.
“The referendum vote this Saturday is very important and will have especially great impact on southern Taiwan,” she said.
Tsai said that her administration has provided support for southern Taiwanese cities and counties, and helped with industrial transformation and attracting investment.
“Kaohsiung has received a slew of good news in the past few days. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co will open a plant, and a number of US and German high-tech companies will set up facilities,” Tsai said, adding that the investment would help establish more high-tech industry clusters.
Each of Taiwan’s high-tech hubs would develop its own strengths, which would benefit the whole of the nation, she said.
“Thereby Taiwan will be able to stay in the lead in terms of international competitiveness,” Tsai said.
Residents of southern Taiwan should think of the region’s development when voting in the referendums, as the outcome would influence not just their daily lives, but also the south’s economic outlook, she said.
People should vote “no” on all four items because that would allow continuous economic growth, she said.
The DPP has worked hard to mitigate air pollution, which is a major concern for southern Taiwan, and a planned liquefied natural gas terminal off Taoyuan would help phase out the south’s coal-powered plants, Tsai said.
Southern Taiwan sells agricultural products in international markets and depends on the government adhering to international standards, she said.
Taiwan cannot harm its economic standing for the sake of animosity between the nation’s political camps, Tsai said.
On the ballot on Saturday are to be questions related to banning the importation of pork containing traces of the le+anness-enhancing feed additive ractopamine, relocating a natural gas terminal project to protect algal reefs off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), restarting construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) and holding referendums alongside elections.
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case