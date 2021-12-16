The Chinese National Party (KMT) yesterday accused the National Communications Commission (NCC) of allowing political talk shows to breach the media self-regulation principle and launch excessive attacks on former KMT legislator Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恆), who is the party’s candidate in a by-election in Taichung’s second electoral district on Jan. 9.
The party yesterday morning submitted documents to the media regulator that it says proves the shows’ bias against Yen.
It also encouraged members of the public to write letters to the commission, asking it to penalize the channels that broadcast the shows for contravening the regulations.
Photo: Liao Hsueh-ju, Taipei Times
When it was still broadcasting on cable systems, CTi News was fined by the commission for its overreporting on some politicians, KMT Taipei City Councilor Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) said, adding that the news channel was even asked to change the management of its news department.
“Some of the political talk shows have been attacking Yen from 2pm to 10pm daily as if Yen were running for president,” she said. “We are here today to ask the NCC to investigate biased media coverage against Yen. It is unfair that broadcast media attack Yen as if he were a punching bag.”
Seven talk shows on Formosa TV, Sanlih TV and Next TV talk about Yen negatively on a daily basis, former Kaohsiung Information Bureau director Cheng Chao-hsin (鄭照新) said.
Taiwan Frontline, a talk show on Formosa TV, talked about Yen 37 times, while guests on Sanlih TV’s New Taiwan Refueling discussed topics related to Yen 24 times, he said.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director-general Huang Tzu-che (黃子哲) accused the talk shows of double standards in covering Yen and his Democratic Progressive Party opponent in the by-election, former legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀).
“When talking about Yen, guests repeatedly focus on negative aspects, but defend Lin or do not even talk about her at all,” Huang said, adding that the NCC should fine broadcast media for airing unauthenticated content that could sway the election result.
NCC Vice Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said that the commission from Oct. 31 to Nov. 15 received 36 complaints alleging untruthful remarks about the KMT candidate, including 18 related to a talk show on Sanlih TV’s iNews channel, nine related to New Taiwan Refueling and nine related to Formosa TV’s Spicy News 152.
“We will handle them based on our standardized procedures,” he said.
While the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法) requires television stations to provide truthful contents and balanced coverage, it does not stipulate penalties for channels that fail to adhering to the balanced coverage principle, Wong said.
“Since 2018, we have been publishing a report on news channels’ coverage of politicians during midday and primetime news shows, so that the public can see whether news channels have overreported or underreported politician,” Wong said.
He added that the reports, published every two months, are available on the commission’s Web site, www.ncc.gov.tw/chinese/news.aspx?site_content_sn=5330.
However, the commission does not monitor comments on talk shows, and the report covering shows aired last month and this month would be published next month, the commission said.
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case