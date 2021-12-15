Ortega likely made decision to cut ties, minister says

Staff writer, with CNA





Nicaragua’s decision to switch diplomatic recognition to China last week was likely made by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday.

Ortega won a fourth consecutive term in an election that was seen as controversial and, in response, Washington had announced a series of sanctions on Nicaragua, Wu said, and that was probably why Ortega had decided to ally himself with China and Russia, and to sever ties with Taiwan.

Nicaragua’s decision on Thursday was followed by Taipei’s announcement that it was terminating diplomatic relations with the Central American nation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is making preparations to close Taiwan’s embassy in Nicaragua, and withdraw all personnel and staff stationed there, Wu said, adding that negotiations over the matter are still ongoing.

Wu also explained why the ministry did not hold a news conference on Friday to announce the severance decision, but instead issued a number of news releases, a move that was criticized by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) as “irresponsible.”

A number of senior diplomats responsible for the matter were not in Taiwan and therefore the ministry was unable to hold a news conference, Wu said, promising that the ministry would speak to the public about the switch in due course.

Wu was likely referring to the absence of Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui (俞大㵢).

Yui is in charge of Latin American affairs at the ministry and was reportedly visiting Central America in an attempt to stabilize diplomatic ties with Nicaragua before the switch, although the ministry did not confirm his schedule.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016, Taiwan has lost eight diplomatic allies — Burkina Faso, Panama, Sao Tome and Principe, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, the Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Nicaragua.