Nicaragua’s decision last week to cut ties with Taiwan was part of a deliberate move by China to target Taipei’s diplomatic allies after it was excluded from a democracy summit hosted by Washington, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday.
Nicaragua broke its longstanding diplomatic ties with Taiwan last week, switching allegiance to Beijing in a recognition of the Chinese Communist Party’s “one China” principle and reducing Taipei’s dwindling pool of diplomatic allies.
“When democratic countries were holding a democratic summit, China was excluded, China was a target, so China chose this opportunity to set about targeting our diplomatic allies,” Wu said on the sidelines of a forum on regional security.
Photo: CNA
Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) and Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) represented Taiwan at US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week. China was not on the US Department of State’s invited participants list.
“Losing a diplomatic ally is a very painful thing for us,” Wu told reporters.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Beijing has increased military and political pressure on Taiwan, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) saying that Taiwan would not bend to pressure or change its determination to uphold democracy and freedom.
“The more successful Taiwan’s democracy is, the stronger the international support and the greater the pressure from the authoritarian camp,” Tsai said.
Nicaragua’s move to re-establish diplomatic ties with China would likely boost Beijing’s influence in a part of the world long considered to be the US’ backyard, angering the Biden administration.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega first cut ties with Taiwan in 1985, but they were re-established in 1990 under then-Nicaraguan president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro.
Wu said all of his colleagues in the ministry had “put forth their greatest efforts to maintain these diplomatic ties.”
Nicaragua’s move leaves Taiwan with just 14 diplomatic allies, most of them in Latin America and the Caribbean.
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case
Police have stepped up patrols around Taipei American School (TAS) in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) after a threat was made on Sunday that there would be a shooting on campus. Classes at the school were suspended yesterday in response to the threat, and an additional 30 police officers have been deployed there to beef up security, Shilin Precinct deputy chief Chiang Hsun-kuei (江勛貴) told a news conference yesterday. Chiang said that law enforcement officials are looking into the source of the gun threat after the school reported the incident once it learned of the threat posted on Snapchat Discord, a social media