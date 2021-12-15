Ex-Japanese PM urges cooperation in all domains

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





Taiwan, Japan and the US must jointly build up capabilities in all domains, from undersea to space, former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday.

Abe made the remarks in a prerecorded speech for the Taiwan-US-Japan Trilateral Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue in Taipei.

He opened his speech by remembering former president Lee Teng-hui’s (李登輝) contributions to democracy in Taiwan, while citing US President Joe Biden as saying that democracy should be continually strengthened and renewed.

Taiwan, the US and Japan have one common important agenda: Never lose faith in freedoms, human rights, the rule of law and democracy, Abe said in English.

“When there is a threat over Taiwan and its democracy, it is a dire challenge to all of us, especially to Japan,” he said. “The United States military and Japanese Self-Defense Forces have been close, all the time. Now, the relationship is even closer.”

“The three of us must stop no effort in building our capabilities in all domains, from the undersea, sea surface, air space to the cyber and outer space,” he said, calling for new ways of sharing knowledge and technologies more effectively.

“An adventure in military affairs, if pursued by such a huge economy like China’s, could be suicidal, to say the least,” he added.

Abe said Japan and Australia had jointly put together the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the predecessor to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

It is a group of economies that hold the rules-based order dear, he said.

“That is why the UK does qualify as a member, and so does Taiwan, without doubt,” he said.

Following Abe’s speech, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement thanking him for his support.

Abe is a political leader with global acclaim and has repeatedly spoken up for Taiwan on international occasions, the ministry said, pledging to continue working with Japan, the US and other like-minded nations to defend democracy.