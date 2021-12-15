Taiwan, Japan and the US must jointly build up capabilities in all domains, from undersea to space, former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday.
Abe made the remarks in a prerecorded speech for the Taiwan-US-Japan Trilateral Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue in Taipei.
He opened his speech by remembering former president Lee Teng-hui’s (李登輝) contributions to democracy in Taiwan, while citing US President Joe Biden as saying that democracy should be continually strengthened and renewed.
Taiwan, the US and Japan have one common important agenda: Never lose faith in freedoms, human rights, the rule of law and democracy, Abe said in English.
“When there is a threat over Taiwan and its democracy, it is a dire challenge to all of us, especially to Japan,” he said. “The United States military and Japanese Self-Defense Forces have been close, all the time. Now, the relationship is even closer.”
“The three of us must stop no effort in building our capabilities in all domains, from the undersea, sea surface, air space to the cyber and outer space,” he said, calling for new ways of sharing knowledge and technologies more effectively.
“An adventure in military affairs, if pursued by such a huge economy like China’s, could be suicidal, to say the least,” he added.
Abe said Japan and Australia had jointly put together the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the predecessor to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
It is a group of economies that hold the rules-based order dear, he said.
“That is why the UK does qualify as a member, and so does Taiwan, without doubt,” he said.
Following Abe’s speech, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement thanking him for his support.
Abe is a political leader with global acclaim and has repeatedly spoken up for Taiwan on international occasions, the ministry said, pledging to continue working with Japan, the US and other like-minded nations to defend democracy.
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case
Police have stepped up patrols around Taipei American School (TAS) in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) after a threat was made on Sunday that there would be a shooting on campus. Classes at the school were suspended yesterday in response to the threat, and an additional 30 police officers have been deployed there to beef up security, Shilin Precinct deputy chief Chiang Hsun-kuei (江勛貴) told a news conference yesterday. Chiang said that law enforcement officials are looking into the source of the gun threat after the school reported the incident once it learned of the threat posted on Snapchat Discord, a social media