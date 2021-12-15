About 80 percent of people with liver cancer had hepatitis B or C, but about 30 percent of them do not receive follow-up treatment, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said yesterday, urging people not to leave chronic hepatitis untreated.
Cancer registration data from 2018 showed that liver cancer ranked fourth in the nation’s 10 most common types of cancer and data for last year showed it was the second most common cause of cancer deaths, claiming 7,773 lives.
Viral hepatitis is the largest risk factor for liver cancer worldwide, the HPA said.
Photo: CNA
However, based on a health-risk behavior survey that the agency conducted in 2018, about 30 percent of people diagnosed with hepatitis B or C did not seek follow-up treatment, it said.
Among those who were untreated, about 60 percent said they felt healthy and did not have symptoms, about 20 percent said they did not know they needed to seek treatment and about 10 percent said they did not have time for treatment, it said.
People diagnosed with hepatitis B or C should make regular follow-up visits to gastroenterologists and hepatologists, and follow prescriptions to reduce the risk of developing chronic liver diseases, cirrhosis and liver cancer, the HPA said.
People aged 45 to 79 and Aborigines aged 40 to 79 are eligible for a one-time government-funded screening for hepatitis B and C, the agency said, adding that it offers subsidies for follow-up treatment.
Aside from viral hepatitis, fatty liver disease can also increase the risk of liver cancer, the HPA said.
The risk factors of fatty liver disease include obesity, eating food high in fat, hyperlipidemia, excessive alcohol use, poorly controlled diabetes and lack of exercise, it said, adding that the disease can be improved by losing weight, maintaining a healthy diet and exercising regularly.
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case
Police have stepped up patrols around Taipei American School (TAS) in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) after a threat was made on Sunday that there would be a shooting on campus. Classes at the school were suspended yesterday in response to the threat, and an additional 30 police officers have been deployed there to beef up security, Shilin Precinct deputy chief Chiang Hsun-kuei (江勛貴) told a news conference yesterday. Chiang said that law enforcement officials are looking into the source of the gun threat after the school reported the incident once it learned of the threat posted on Snapchat Discord, a social media