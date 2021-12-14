Seek early treatment for cataracts: ophthalmologist

By He Tsung-han and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Eighty percent of Taiwanese older than 60 have cataracts, a Taichung-based ophthalmologist said, urging senior citizens who experience worsening eyesight to visit a doctor.

Cataracts are a normal part of aging and would eventually require surgical correction, although non-invasive methods, such as eyedrops, can keep the condition in check, said Kuo Chung-yuan (郭鐘元), director of ophthalmology at Everan Hospital in Taichung.

Cataract surgery is a mature medical procure whose speed, safety and effectiveness have been vastly improved by the utilization of modern examination equipment, fluorescein angiography and capsular tension rings, he said.

Everan Hospital director of ophthalmology Kuo Chung-yuan points to an image of a cataract in his surgery room in Taichung on Nov. 12. Photo: He Tsung-han, Taipei Times

The most common cause of a difficult operation or post-operation complications in cataract surgery is that the condition has progressed too far, so early detection is critical, he said.

People with cataracts experience blurry vision, loss of color or depth perception, nighttime glare and a paradoxical increase in visual acuity for near objects, he said.

Steroid use, a compromised immune system, a history of uveitis or traumatic injury to the eye have been linked to higher chances of developing cataracts later in life, he said.